Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge, a new luxury home community, is coming soon to Heber City, Utah.

Luxury single-family homes in the amenity-rich Jordanelle master plan feature access to top ski resorts and Wasatch Back Mountain Range views

HEBER CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge, is coming soon to Coyote Canyon Parkway in the Jordanelle Ridge master plan located in Heber City, Utah. Site work is underway, and construction of the Sales Center and model home will begin this Spring.



Located in the heart of Heber City, Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge will include 30 new homes with stunning valley and Wasatch Back Mountain Range views and proximity to the area’s world-class outdoor recreation and ski resorts, including Deer Valley Resort just minutes away. This resort-style community will also feature access to an array of amenities, including an onsite amenity center with pickleball courts, a fitness center, a café, a kids club, and equipment rentals.

Home buyers will be able to select from seven exquisite home designs, ranging from 2,600 to 4,400+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. Homes are priced from the mid-$800,000s.





“We are excited to bring our award-winning home designs, unmatched personalization options, and the area’s best outdoor recreation to Toll Brothers home buyers,” said Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Utah. “Our residents will experience luxury living, spectacular mountain views of Mount Timpanogos, and resort-style amenities in this sought-after master-planned community.”

Home buyers will also enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including downtown Park City, Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain, Sundance Resort, and the Jordanelle Reservoir. Interstate 80 and Victory Highway are easily accessible from Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge, offering convenience to Provo and downtown Salt Lake City. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Wasatch School District.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Salt Lake Metropolitan area include: Canyon Point at Traverse Mountain, Toll Brothers at Denali Estates, The Ridge by Toll Brothers, Toll Brothers at Lakeview Estates, Westlake Vistas by Toll Brothers, Toll Brothers at Wildflower, and a new community coming soon, Copperhaven by Toll Brothers.

For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Jordanelle Ridge, call (800) 289-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Utah .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

