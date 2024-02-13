Neonates Sepsis: PICC Line and Central Line Infections in Focus, Avoidable Injuries

Investigating cases of central-line associated bloodstream infections including PICC lines and midlines.

SANTA BARBARA , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Neonatal sepsis is a major cause of morbidity and mortality. It is the third leading cause of neonatal mortality globally, constituting 13% of overall neonatal. In high-income countries, the mortality rate due to neonatal sepsis ranges from 5% to 20%, and neonatal sepsis results in major disability or death in 39% of all cases despite initiation of conventional treatment.”… SK Korang, Cochrane Database of Systemic Reviews 2021, Issue 5.

What else did SK Korang say about late-onset sepsis during the neonatal period?

“Sepsis during the neonatal period can result in several complications, such as multiple organ failure, cerebral hemorrhage, periventricular leukomalacia, meningitis, and respiratory distress syndrome. In survivors, sepsis is associated with serious long-term morbidity, such as cerebral palsy, cognitive and psychomotor delay, auditory and visual impairment, and bronchopulmonary dysplasia.

It remains uncertain whether it is possible to prevent these subsequent sequelae by treating neonatal sepsis with an appropriate empirical antibiotic regimen.

The most common etiological pathogen responsible for late-onset sepsis is coagulase-negative staphylococci, constituting 53% to 78% of all cases of late-onset sepsis in high-income countries.

Other bacteria prevalent in late-onset sepsis are Escherichia coli, group B Streptococcus, Klebsiella pneumonia, Enterococcus, Candida, and Pseudomonas.”

What was the author’s conclusion?

“Current evidence does not allow confirmation, or rejection, of one antibiotic regimen being superior to another.”

To learn more: https://www.cochranelibrary.com/cdsr/doi/10.1002/14651858.CD013836.pub2/full.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical injury attorney explains, “The authors of the Cochrane study state that central intravascular venous catheters which include PICC lines are a major cause of late-onset neonatal sepsis. There are safer alternative designs to polyurethane PICC lines and other central lines that substantially reduce the risk of sepsis and blood clots from PICC lines and central line infections. It is time these safer designs make it into the neonatal intensive care units as the risks of sepsis caused by the old obsolete polyurethane PICC lines and other central lines is unacceptable.”

What is sepsis? Multiple organ damage from inflammation as a result of an infection that may result in organ damage to the brain, kidney, heart, liver, and lung.

What is septic shock? A life-threatening condition that causes dangerously low blood pressure due to infection that may result in amputations of fingers and toes, brain damage, cerebral palsy, kidney failure, ventilator dependence, oxygen dependence, and nerve damage.

Dr. Vigna concludes, “As a lawyer, I see PICC lines, central lines, and midlines on the market that are clearly using obsolete technology because they are not designed to reduce the risk of blood clots and infection. We are investigating cases of central-line associated bloodstream infections including PICC lines and midlines.”

