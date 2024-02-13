TAWANI Property Management’s Residential Properties Wins the 2023 SatisFacts Awards

Chicago, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Property Management (TPM) is excited to announce that four of its residential properties were presented with the 2023 SatisFact National Property Awards. TPM’s 1323 Morse LLC, Alef Park Apartments, Farcroft Apartments and GreenGlen Park properties scored above the required national resident satisfaction score.

The National Resident Satisfaction Awards recognizes top property management companies and communities that are dedicated to providing an outstanding resident experience. Winners are awarded for their company’s leadership and customer service efforts. To be considered for this award, residents take a survey and the completed surveys must have a Resident Satisfaction Score of 4.25+/5.00 with a minimum of 25 completed surveys.

1323 Morse LLC scored 4.54 from 32 residents, Alef Park Apartments scored 4.84 from 30 residents, Farcroft Apartments scored 4.66 from 89 residents and GreenGlen Park scored 4.74 from 37 residents. The four properties together averaged 4.71.

“TAWANI Property Management is thrilled to be named as one of SatisFacts National Property Award recipients,” said TAWANI Property Management Chief Operating Officer of Real Estate, Kimberlee Carr. “High-end service is of the utmost importance to us and knowing that our residents are experiencing our value makes us proud. We will continue to provide quality business and resident satisfaction.”

About TAWANI Property Management

TAWANI Property Management connects individuals and businesses with quality environments for living and working – spaces that are cost-efficient and convenient in location. Formed in 2006, today TAWANI Enterprises’ property management division manages over 300 units throughout Chicago including single-family homes, condos, multi-family, and commercial buildings like the Chicago loop architectural gem, The Monroe Building. Named one of Chicago’s best property management companies in 2019 and 2020, TAWANI Property Management is committed to professionalism in everything they do. For more information, visit www.tawanipropertymanagement.com.

