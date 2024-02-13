Submit Release
Investigation Into Teradata Corporation (TDC) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether Teradata Corporation (“Teradata” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TDC) complied with federal securities laws. On February 12, 2024, Teradata announced its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results, revealing that the Company ended the year below its 2023 outlook for cloud and total ARR, which was attributed to being “primarily due to timing issues.” Following this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.   

If you purchased Teradata stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com, call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/teradata/ to discuss your legal rights.   

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021 and 2022, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, www.holzerlaw.com, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.  
  
Corey Holzer, Esq.
(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)
cholzer@holzerlaw.com


