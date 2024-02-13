CPABC’s commitment to employee career growth leads to B.C.’s Top Employer achievement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) has been recognized as one of B.C.’s Top Employers, thanks in part to CPABC’s strong commitment toward continuous investment in talent development.



“Our mandate at CPABC is to protect the public and part of that involves investing in our people,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC. “Our organization always strives to evolve and this is possible because of our diverse, talented, and driven team.”

With nearly 60 per cent of CPABC’s managers identifying as visible minorities, the diverse composition of the management team reflects the organization’s commitment to diversity and its open mindedness and ability to grow in new directions. When staff indicated a desire for more ongoing feedback and career guidance, CPABC initiated a new streamlined performance review process. The new process encourages ongoing conversations between employees and managers to ensure both organizational and professional development goals are being met.

“We’re ensuring that our people are always thinking about what they need to advance their careers,” noted Mathison. “I’m very proud of the contributions of each individual and would like to congratulate everyone on CPABC’s achievement as one of B.C.’s Top Employers for the fifth consecutive year.”

Employers on the B.C. Top Employer’s list were evaluated and selected based on eight criteria: physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

