Best Caviar HK Shop - Nomad Caviar Announces Premium Buy Online Deliver And Subscribe Options For HK

The company started with a mission to “bring the highest quality, sustainably farmed sturgeon eggs direct from the farm to your table so you can enjoy caviar the way it should be.” Today, with widespread distribution in Hong Kong as well as in Singapore and the Philippines, it has become one of the region’s most trusted and loved caviar brands. Jason Cohen, the founder of NOMAD Caviar, attributes the company’s success to its reinvention of what caviar consumption can be.

“Over the centuries, caviar has always been enjoyed plentifully and not just as a measly mouthful,” says Jason. “The modern status of caviar as a luxury food stems from its highly controlled and limited production that increases its price, putting it out of reach of most consumers. So, consumers are missing out on what is, in fact, a powerful superfood that can not only complement their taste palette but also provide them with much-needed nutrition. At NOMAD Caviar, we began with a mission to change this perception by sourcing high-quality caviar directly from the best, most sustainable farms in the world and offering them at accessible prices. We are on the cusp of a sea change of how caviar is enjoyed, and NOMAD Caviar is proud to be on its frontlines.”

Jason’s first introduction to the caviar market came when he started ordering bulk quantities to procure enough of it for his friends and family whom he entertained at his Hong Kong residence during the pandemic. Soon realising that ordering the amount of caviar he needed was going to become very expensive, he decided to cut out the middleman and went straight to the suppliers. In a short time, his order sizes compelled farms to give him discounts. It gave Jason the idea to jump on the business opportunity and make caviar affordable for many like him who enjoy its taste and texture but can’t have it more regularly due to its prohibitive cost. Thus, NOMAD Caviar was born, establishing Jason and his team as one of the few providers of premium caviar in Asia.

As previously announced, NOMAD Caviar is run by a team of hospitality professionals with a background in restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and hotels across Asia. The team’s efforts have successfully built up a direct-to-consumer online luxury food marketplace that is helping consumers incorporate caviar far more frequently into their diets and enjoy its delicious flavours.

The company’s Kaluga Hybrid caviar boasts a large roe from mature hybrid sturgeon whose colour ranges through shades of brown and has a firm texture, with a buttery taste and creamy aroma. A cousin to the farmed Beluga, its large firm bead and bronze colour pack a full flavour with notable minerality. This caviar is extracted from a sturgeon that is the perfect marriage of two sturgeons native to the Amur River basin - the Huso dauricus, which is a cousin to Beluga and noted as the biggest freshwater fish in the world, and the Acipenser schrenckii (Amur) sturgeon.

NOMAD Caviar’s Ossetra caviar consists of large roe from mature Acipenser gueldenstaedtii sturgeon. Its colour ranges through shades of brown and it has a firm texture that pops in the mouth with a hint of nuts in the aroma. Originally hailing from the Caspian Sea, Ossetra has a rich history as a highly sought after caviar. In recent years, production has shifted towards sustainable aquaculture farms as demand has grown. It is loved by connoisseurs far and wide for its full-bodied flavour.

The company’s Kaluga Hybrid caviar is available in a bundle of two tins of 250gm each, 500gm, 1kg, and 1.7kg for HK$5,000, HK$4,688, HK$8,188, and HK$11,188 respectively. Its Ossetra caviar is available in a bundle of two tins of 250gm each, 500gm, 1kg, and 1.7kg for HK$5,776, HK$5,188, HK$8,988, and HK$12,388 respectively.

