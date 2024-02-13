Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,991 in the last 365 days.

AB1087 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2024-02-13

WISCONSIN, February 13 - An Act to create 49.45 (3n) and 49.45 (6r) of the statutes; Relating to: supplemental payments to hospitals with avoidable patient days and an enhanced rate to nursing homes for bariatric and extensive wound care under the Medical Assistance program. (FE)

Status: A - Family Law

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1087

You just read:

AB1087 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Family Law - 2024-02-13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more