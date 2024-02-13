AB1089 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2024-02-13
WISCONSIN, February 13 - An Act to renumber and amend 77.60 (1) (a) and 77.60 (1) (b); to amend 70.38 (1m), 71.03 (7) (intro.), 71.24 (7) (a), 71.44 (3) (a), 71.775 (4) (bm) 1., 71.775 (4) (bm) 2., 71.775 (4) (em), 71.82 (1), 71.82 (2) (b), 71.82 (2) (d), 71.84 (1), 71.84 (2) (a), 71.84 (2) (b), 71.84 (2) (c), 71.90 (1), 71.91 (6) (e) 3., 71.91 (6) (f) 5., 73.03 (6), 76.075, 76.13 (2), 76.13 (2a), 76.13 (3), 76.22 (2), 76.28 (4) (a), 76.28 (4) (b), 76.28 (11), 76.39 (4) (d), 76.48 (5), 77.59 (6) (c), 77.96 (5), 78.68 (1), 139.25 (1), 139.44 (9), 168.12 (6) (c), 168.12 (6) (d) 2., 168.12 (6) (e) 1. and 168.12 (6) (e) 3.; and to create 77.60 (1) (b) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: interest rates on late, nondelinquent taxes and on overpayments. (FE)
Status: A - State Affairs
