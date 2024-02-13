Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Is Set To Reach $7.6 Billion By 2028 As Per TBRC's Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024

Exclusive Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics global market report 2024, the global exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market is set to experience robust expansion over the anticipated term. The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market, which reached a value of $5.24 billion in 2023, is projected to grow to $5.69 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. Moreover, it is expected to reach $7.67 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.



Segments Driving Growth

The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market, as outlined in the report, is segmented across various dimensions to provide a comprehensive understanding of its dynamics. These segments include therapies (nutritional management, pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy, lifestyle modifications approach), diagnostics (blood tests, MRI, EUS, CT scanning), drug types (generic, branded), distribution channels (direct tender, retail pharmacy, third-party distributor, other distribution channels), and end-users (hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, diagnostic centers, research and academic institutes, other end users).

Learn More In-Depth On The Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/exocrine-pancreatic-insufficiency-epi-therapeutics-and-diagnostics-global-market-report

Regional Outlook and Drivers

North America emerged as the largest region in the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market in 2023. The growth in this exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market is propelled by several factors including increased prevalence of underlying conditions, advancements in diagnostic tools, pharmaceutical developments, rising global healthcare access, telemedicine and remote monitoring, data analytics and AI, patient education and support, regulatory changes, and reimbursement policies.

Key Trends and Growth Potential

The exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market report identifies major trends driving growth in the forecast period, including personalized treatment approaches, development of novel therapies, minimally invasive diagnostics, and collaborative care models. Furthermore, the increasing incidence of gastrointestinal diseases is expected to significantly contribute to the expansion of the EPI therapeutics and diagnostics market.

Opportunities for Market Players

Major companies in the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market, such as Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others, are focusing on innovation to sustain their positions. For instance, initiatives like the PACT-CP registry study and strategic acquisitions, like that of First Wave Bio Inc. by AzurRx BioPharma, highlight the industry's commitment to addressing unmet needs and expanding therapeutic options.

Get A Free Sample Of The Global Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=12992&type=smp

This comprehensive report offers valuable insights for industry players looking to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market. By understanding market segments, regional dynamics, key trends, and growth drivers, companies can formulate informed strategies to drive business growth, foster innovation, and meet the evolving needs of patients worldwide.

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency (EPI) Therapeutics And Diagnostics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market size, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market segments, exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) therapeutics and diagnostics market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Check Out Similar Market Intelligence Reports By The Business Research Company:

Pancreatic Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pancreatic-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Pancreatic Cancer Diagnostic Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pancreatic-cancer-diagnostic-global-market-report

Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/exocrine-pancreatic-insufficiency-global-market-report

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm pioneering in company, market, and consumer research. With offices all around the world, TBRC has specialist consultants in a variety of fields, including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Global Market Model – World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on: LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/ Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/ Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model