UMKC Students Do ‘More in 4’ with New Accelerated Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree Program

Students earn both degrees in four years, saving time and money while they get a jump on their careers

Kansas City, MO, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Henry W. Bloch School of Management at the University of Missouri-Kansas City unveiled its newest program, More in 4, targeting a select, high-achieving group of students to receive generous scholarship dollars while accelerating their path to an MBA.

Accelerated MBA programs at other universities offer a five-year path to a master's degree. With More in 4, UMKC will provide a unique opportunity for students to earn two degrees - their bachelor’s and master’s in business - in just four years, saving students time and money.

“As Kansas City's business school, we're thrilled to offer students this opportunity to accelerate their education and jumpstart their careers,” said Brian Klaas, dean of the UMKC Bloch School.

The new program also aligns with UMKC’s track record as an institution committed to accelerating students’ degree pursuits, launching them more quickly into their desired careers. UMKC offerings include the nationally ranked six-year B.A. / M.D. Program at the UMKC School of Medicine and the 3 + 3 Program at the UMKC School of Law, among others.

"UMKC has a long, successful history with accelerated, combined degree programs," said UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal. "Our commitment to providing new, first-class opportunities to our students is what makes us Kansas City's top university."

By earning their MBA, students open a world of career possibilities and a chance to sharpen critical thinking and communications skills while they gain business and leadership skills to advance their career more quickly. More in 4 also taps the vast business leadership network of Kansas City and the Midwest, offering up the real-world learning students are looking for today in a college experience, according to a recent article in Insider HigherEd.

Students who complete the More in 4 program will graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting or Bachelor of Business Administration as well as a Master of Business Administration.

Who qualifies?

Graduating seniors in Missouri and Kansas who have:

Have at least a 3.75 high school core GPA or earned a score of 28 or higher on the ACT.

Earned a minimum of 9 college credits while in high school.

Earned admission to the Bloch School B.B.A. or B.S.A. program.

Applied and gained selection to Bloch Launchpad.

What they will get:

$10,000 per year, for three years of undergraduate and one year of graduate education, for a total of $40,000 toward tuition.

Bloch alumni Nathaniel Hagedorn, founder and CEO of Northpoint Development, offered inspiration for the More in 4 program and sees it as an opportunity to build talent for the region.

“We are very grateful to Nathaniel Hagedorn for his very generous financial support of the scholarship program and also for his willingness to engage with and mentor program participants,” Dean Klaas said.

Attachment

Nicholas Vlasin UMKC 8162351578 nicholas.vlasin@umkc.edu