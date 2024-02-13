Party leader offers incense at Thăng Long Imperial Citadel

VIETNAM, February 13 - HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng paid tribute to the kings and ancestors who made enormous dedications to the country at Kính Thiên Palace, part of the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long, in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Politburo member and Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee Đinh Tiến Dũng, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Lê Minh Hưng, along with other officials of the Party and Hà Nội.

Offering incense to the kings and ancestors on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, the Party leader and officials reported on national development achievements and prayed for peace for the country as well as wealth and happiness for the people.

Talking to the staff of the relic site, General Secretary Trọng said the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel embodies the quintessence of the national culture and also witnessed successive feudal dynasties constructing and defending the country, which contributed to the time-honoured history and culture of Việt Nam.

He asked them to uphold the highest sense of responsibility to help preserve and promote the historical and cultural values of the citadel’s central sector, which was recognised as a world cultural heritage site by UNESCO.

Kinh Thien Palace was built in 1428 under the Lê Dynasty (1428 - 1789) on the ground of Càn Nguyên Palace of the Lý Dynasty (1009-1225) and Thiên Ân Palace of the Lý and Trần (1226-1400) dynasties.

During the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945), a new citadel was built under the reign of King Gia Long, but Kính Thiên Palace still formed an important part there. This palace was renamed Long Thiên in 1841. — VNS