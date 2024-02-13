2024 AUA Data Research Program Awardees Announced

BALTIMORE, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to select six research teams as recipients of the 2024 AUA Data Research Program. The AUA Data Research Program (formerly AUA Data Grants), launched in May 2023, supports two clinical and four workforce research projects annually using data from AUA Data Repositories to address key knowledge gaps and emerging research questions related to urological care, workforce development, and health policy.

Awardees will use real-world clinical data from the AUA Quality (AQUA) Registry and population representative AUA Annual Census data to conduct clinical and workforce studies. The AUA will provide complimentary data access, full analytical support from AUA statisticians, assistance with developing methodology for abstracts and publications, and a $2,000 stipend to cover costs for knowledge dissemination.

“In conceptualizing the AUA Data Research Program, we realize that there are many AUA members with outstanding research ideas but who may lack the resources to pursue these critical questions,” said Dr. Hung-Jui (Ray) Tan, Chair of the AUA Data Research Program. “Our hope is that the AUA Data Research Program can expand research opportunities for the community at large.”

Congratulations to the 2024 awardees:

AQUA Projects

Principal Investigator Michelle Van Kuiken, MD, will receive this award for an AQUA data project titled “Understanding Practice Patterns and Utilization of 3rd-Line Therapies for Overactive Bladder and Storage LUTS: Trends from the AUA AQUA Registry.”

Principal Investigator Kevin Michael Wymer, MD, and co-investigators Mitchell Humphreys, MD, Kevin Koo, MD, MPH., MPhil, and Aaron Potretzke, MD, will receive this award for an AQUA data project titled “Management Patterns for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia: Analysis of Patient and Provider Factors that Drive Treatment Selection in the United States.”

Census Projects

Principal Investigator Emily Huang, MD, and co-investigator Kathleen Kobashi, MD, MBA, FACS, will receive this award for a Census data project titled “Generation Gaps in the Urology Workforce: An Analysis of Intergenerational Differences in Demographics, Practice Characteristics, Integration of Technology, and Wellness.”

Principal Investigator Kevin Koo, MD, MPH, MPhil, and co-investigators Candace Granberg, MD, and Gina Badalato, MD, will receive this award for a Census data project titled “Longitudinal Assessment of Planned and Unplanned Workforce Attrition among Urologists and Urology Trainees.”

Principal Investigator Parth Modi, MD, MS, and co-investigator Susanne Quallich, PhD, ANP-BC, NP-C, CUNP, FAANP, will receive this award for a Census data project titled “Advanced Practice Providers and Procedural Care in Urology.”

Principal Investigator Michael Rezaee, MD, MPH, and co-investigator Christian Pavlovich, MD, will receive this award for a Census data project titled “Examining Regional Variation in Prostate Biopsy Practices in the United States.”

To learn more about the AUA Data Research Program, visit https://www.auanet.org/dataresearchprogram.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

