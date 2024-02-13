Spring Pond Trout Season to Open With Youth-Only Day March 2, Followed by Regular Downstate Opener March 3

Rainbow Trout/Photo: Duane Raver

After Stocking, Tidbury Pond and Newton Pond Will be Closed To All Fishing from Saturday, Feb. 17 through Friday, March 1

Delaware’s 2024 downstate pond trout season will open for youth anglers under age 16 only at 7 a.m. on Saturday, March 2, followed by the opening of the regular pond trout season for all anglers a half-hour before sunrise on Sunday, March 3, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. Fishing will be allowed on youth opening day from 7 a.m. to a half-hour after sunset and thereafter from a half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by local area rules.

Both Tidbury Pond near Dover in Kent County and Newton Pond near Greenwood in Sussex County will be stocked and open for trout fishing, pending pond ice conditions that might prevent either stocking or fishing.

To improve trout fishing for the season openers, Tidbury Pond and Newton Pond will be closed to all fishing from Saturday, Feb. 17 through Friday, March 1 to accommodate trout stocking, eliminate incidental hooking of freshly-stocked trout and allow the trout to adjust to their new waters.

Each pond will be stocked by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife with more than 300 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout before opening day, with a second stocking to follow in mid-March. Trophy-sized trout weighing two or more pounds will be included in the stocking as an added attraction for trout anglers.

The Division of Fish and Wildlife has also worked to offer a better trout fishing experience at Newton Pond. Two new 120-foot-long aluminum fishing piers have been installed on the east side of the pond to improve shoreline access for trout and other fishing. The piers are parallel to shore and alleviate the need for anglers to traverse steep slopes in gaining access to the water’s edge.

Trout anglers planning to fish Tidbury Pond or Newton Pond should note the following rules and regulations:

A Delaware fishing license is required, unless an angler is exempt

A Delaware trout stamp is required through April 1, unless an angler is exempt

The daily possession limit is six trout

Proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase trout for stocking the next year. This popular fishery is also supported by federal Sport Fish Restoration funds administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that are generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

Delaware’s trout season in upstate streams will open Saturday, April 6 with a youth-only day, followed by the opening of the regular trout season for all anglers on Sunday, April 7.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold online and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license or trout stamp online, visit de.gov/fishinglicense. Additional information about fishing in Delaware, including license and trout stamp requirements, is available in the 2024 Delaware Fishing Guide. The guide also is available in printed form from license agents throughout the state.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter) or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov

###