Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,104 in the last 365 days.

Greystone Provides $41.6 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property in Cape Coral, Florida

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has provided a $41,664,000 Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting & Servicing (DUS®) loan to refinance a 280-unit multifamily property in Cape Coral, Florida. The financing was originated by Kyle Jemtrud, Managing Director at Greystone, with Kevin Coscia of Largo Capital acting as correspondent.

Constructed in 2022, The Palms at Cape Coral in Lee County is a garden-style apartment community with five buildings featuring one-, two- and three-bedroom units. The property’s amenities include a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, pet park and pickleball court. The $41,664,000 non-recourse, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan features a 10-year term and 30-year amortization, with five years of interest-only payments.

“We truly appreciate that our client chose Greystone again for finding the right long-term financing for another property in their portfolio,” said Mr. Jemtrud. “When it comes to navigating the multifamily lending process, clients rely on our extensive industry expertise and deep lending platform for solutions that meet their needs in any market.”

“We are thrilled that Greystone was able to refinance this property and set us up for long-term success,” said Mr. Bryan Young, principal of the borrower. “Once again, we are impressed with Greystone’s multifamily capabilities and high standard of service excellence – they are a true partner who delivers invaluable insights on every transaction.”

About Greystone
Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

PRESS CONTACT:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
212-896-9149
Karen.Marotta@greyco.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Greystone Provides $41.6 Million in Fannie Mae DUS® Financing for Multifamily Property in Cape Coral, Florida

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more