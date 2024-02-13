United Community Selects Nominees for 2024 Leadership Academy

United Community 2024 Leadership Academy Class

GREENVILLE, S.C., UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Community has selected 25 emerging team members to participate in its 2024 Leadership Academy class, a nine-month internal professional development program aimed at strengthening participants’ leadership skills and understanding of United’s core values.

“At United Community, we want to be a great place for great people to work,” said Moryah Jackson, SVP, community development and engagement. “Leadership Academy helps develop promising talent of all levels, enabling them to better deliver on our promise to strengthen the financial health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

Throughout the program, participants will join key meetings and leadership roundtables with United’s executive management. Upon completion of Leadership Academy, candidates graduate with Clemson University’s miniMBA certificate and will have completed a strategic business recommendation project and a community impact project. More than 90 bankers have completed the program since it was launched in 2016.

United bankers selected for the eighth-year class are:

• Amber Holden (Blairsville, Ga.)

• Andrew Shull (Greenville, S.C.)

• April Irwin (Laurens, S.C.)

• April James (Canton, Ga.)

• Brice Sprayberry (Mount Pleasant, S.C.)

• Caleb Patteson (Greenville, S.C.)

• Chris Klein (Fuquay-Varina, N.C.)

• Chris Shinpaugh (Blue Ridge, Ga.)

• Christopher Huey (Greenville, S.C.)

• Darren West (Elijay, Ga.)

• David Glenn (Columbia, S.C.)

• Elizabeth Boggess (Greenville, S.C.)

• Hannah Coffey (Blairsville, Ga.)

• Jacob Partin (Springfield, Tenn.)

• Jami Bucy (Ponte Vedra, Fla.)

• Jason Boskey (Sarasota, Fla.)

• Jeff Waddail (Huntsville, Ala.)

• Kristin N. Couch (Greenville, S.C.)

• Lauren Dubois (Elijay, Ga.)

• Lauren McElveen (Greenville, S.C.)

• Lane Redding (Inlet Beach, Fla.)

• Michele Roark (Anderson, S.C.)

• Scott Toth (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

• Stephanie Sharp (Bufford, Ga.)

• Steve Borecky (Embry Hills, Ga.)

