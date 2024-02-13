Arctic Wolf Recognized by Customers With Highest Overall Rating and Willingness to Recommend Score in 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Vulnerability Assessment

96% of respondents would recommend Arctic Wolf Managed Risk to their peers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in Security Operations, today announced that it has been named a Strong Performer in the January 2024 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Vulnerability Assessment.



Of the nine vendors mentioned in the report, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk had the highest overall rating (4.7 out of 5) and the highest willingness to recommend (96%) based on 74 reviews as of January 15, 2024. Additionally, Arctic Wolf had the highest rating in all four evaluation sub-categories examined in the report, which include:

Product Capabilities (4.7 out of 5)

Sales Experience (4.7 out of 5)

Deployment Experience (4.8 out of 5)

Support Experience (5 out of 5)

“In 72% of the cases handled by Arctic Wolf Incident Response last year the root point of compromise was some form of external exposure, which is why a well-executed vulnerability management program is foundational for organizations looking to end cyber risk. With Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, organizations of virtually any size get a turnkey solution that empowers them to rapidly identify, prioritize, and mitigate the most critical vulnerabilities impacting their business,” said Dan Schiappa, chief product officer, Arctic Wolf. “We believe the overwhelmingly positive feedback on Gartner Peer Insights highlights how Arctic Wolf continues to differentiate within the cybersecurity marketplace by offering a complete portfolio of security operations capabilities, all powered by the Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, that deliver the security outcomes organizations demand with incredible efficacy, efficiency, and scale.”

Gartner Peer Insights reviews for Arctic Wolf Managed Risk included:

"Arctic Wolf provides effortless service of risk monitoring to track and eradicate potential vulnerabilities in our environment. Their support team is one of the best we've dealt with, and they make sure that they attend to all the critical issues we have to provide quick resolutions. They absolutely do a great job at sending active alerts to make sure our environment is well protected, conduct security awareness training to educate employees on various threats/cyber-attacks, etc. and track and monitor vulnerabilities 24/7." – Compliance Professional in the Financial Industry

"We are almost 2 years into our implementation of the managed risk product. To date, we have not had a single breach. Deploying this product has helped us to have a much better focus on overall security into our environment as well as awareness of where we need improvements so we can fix those areas that need it." – IT Director in the Construction Industry

We believe this latest recognition from customers on Gartner Peer Insights further builds on Arctic Wolf’s track record for delivering a portfolio of cybersecurity solutions that delight its customers. In the December 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Security Awareness Computer-based Training, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness was recommended by 98% of reviewers based on 22 reviews submitted as of November 2023. Additionally, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response received an overall customer rating of 4.8 out of 5 based on 55 reviews submitted as of May 2023 and was named a Customers’ Choice for North America in the July 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Managed Detection and Response Services.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Vulnerability Assessment, Peer Contributors, 30 January 2024

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner is a registered trademark and service mark and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Arctic Wolf:

Arctic Wolf® is a global leader in security operations, enabling customers to manage their cyber risk in the face of modern cyber-attacks via a premier cloud-native security operations platform. The Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud ingests and analyzes more than 4.6 trillion security events a week to help enable cyber defense at an unprecedented capacity and scale, empowering customers of virtually any size across a wide range of industries to feel confident in their security posture, readiness, and long-term resilience. By delivering automated threat protection, response, and remediation capabilities, Arctic Wolf delivers world-class security operations with the push of a button so customers can defend their greatest assets at the speed of data.

