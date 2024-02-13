Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2023 Technology Innovation Awards

Honors Top-Ranked Vendors in Wisdom of Crowds® Thematic Market Studies

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today announced the winners of its 2023 Technology Innovation Awards, presented annually to top ranked vendors in its Wisdom of Crowds thematic market studies.



“Our comprehensive series of thematic market studies provides an unparalleled analysis of user behaviors and dynamics,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services. “We also recognize those suppliers who offer the most comprehensive solutions in these technical areas. We extend our congratulations to all the 2023 Technology Innovation award winners.”

The 2023 thematic topics and winners are as follows:

AI, Data Science + Machine Learning: includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining used to analyze facts to make predictions about future or otherwise unknown events.

Winners: Domino Data Lab, and Palantir

Analytical Platforms: complete and integrated technology environments that support multiple analytical or business intelligence (BI) use cases, without requiring additional technologies.

Winners: Domo, Palantir, ibi, and Tableau

Cloud Computing + BI: the technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models.

Winners: Domo, Palantir, and ibi

Data Catalog: technology to simplify access to analytical content and provide collaboration and governance capabilities to make it more trustworthy and broadly available.

Winner: Informatica

Data Engineering: the best practices and technology capabilities to develop engineered data workflows and pipelines to and between operational and analytic data management infrastructures.

Winners: Alteryx, Informatica, and Palantir

Data Governance: the technologies, processes, and procedures implemented to provide oversight of data management and usage across the enterprise to maximize the value of data while minimizing risk.

Winners: data.world, and Informatica

Embedded Business Intelligence: the technological capability to include BI features and functions as an inherent part of another application.

Winners: insightsoftware, Domo, Qrvey, and Palantir

Environment, Social, and Governance Reporting: the data, tools, processes, and standards used to prepare non-financial reports that reflect an organization’s impact on the planet and people and its approach to running and governing the organization.

Winners: Wolters Kluwer (Tagetik), OneStream Software, and Unit4

Financial Consolidation, Close Management, and Financial Reporting: tools and technologies that produce an overall consolidated financial view of the group’s operations and facilitate and manage the process of closing the books, and analytics and reporting tools targeted at finance users.

Winners: OneStream Software, Wolters Kluwer (Tagetik), insightsoftware, Fluence Technologies, Planful, and Vena

Guided Analytics: improves time to insight and action by supporting the creation of connections between related and relevant information and directing and suggesting analytical story flow.

Winners: Tableau, Alteryx, and Domo

Master Data Management: a technology-enabled discipline that ensures the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency, and accountability of an enterprise's official shared master data assets.

Winner: Informatica, and ibi

ModelOps: the discipline of defining, implementing, monitoring, automating, and improving the life cycle of analytical models, including but not limited to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models.

Winners: Domino Data Lab, and Palantir

Sales Performance Management: technologies that enable the sales organization to develop plans and manage and analyze performance for staffing, revenue, and territories, among other areas.

Winner: Wolters Kluwer (Tagetik)

Self-Service BI: builds upon collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a managed and consistent fashion.

Winners: Domo, Tableau, Alteryx, and Palantir

Supply Chain Planning and Analysis: the tools and processes for planning a product from raw material to distribution and sales, balancing supply and demand, and developing insights around the procurement, processing, and distribution of goods.

Winners: Palantir, and Wolters Kluwer (Tagetik)

Workforce Planning and Analysis: the tools and processes that help align workforces with business goals, strategies, and workplace dynamics.

Winners: Unit4, and Board

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

