CARY SKIN CENTER CELEBRATES OPENING IN MORGANTON PARK NORTH
The organization’s new medical office will be setting new standards for skin cancer treatment.
Our Morganton Park newly constructed office embodies our commitment to provide a center of excellence for Mohs micrographic surgery to our patients with a team of top surgeons in the region.”SOUTHERN PINES, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cary Skin Center is one of the leading and largest Mohs micrographic surgery skin cancer treatment centers in North Carolina and has just announced a significant milestone with the opening in March 2024 of its Morganton Park medical office. The newly constructed office is the result of years of planning to be a center of excellence for Mohs micrographic surgery in the region.
— H. Parker Eales, Administrator
The medical campus at Morganton Park North in Southern Pines, North Carolina, provides a coordinated opportunity for residents in the region by offering exceptional services from Cary Skin Center and other premier medical practices in Morganton Park. This medical destination allows Cary Skin Center to establish a strong presence in a synergistic healthcare community.
Established in 2021, Morganton Park North adds a fresh, modern medical office park to the Southern Pines / Pinehurst healthcare community. It is less than a mile from Highway 1.
The providers at our Morganton Park medical office building include:
Robert E. Clark, MD, PhD, Adam A. Ingraffea, MD, Joshua B. Eickstaedt, MD, Shannon M. Craven, MS, PAC
Cary Skin Center plans to occupy over 15,000 square feet in Morganton Park North in Southern Pines. Cary Skin Center, one of the largest skin cancer treatment centers in North Carolina, specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery, a type of skin cancer treatment developed by Dr. Frederick Mohs in the 1930s. It's a technique that incorporates pathology and surgery to incrementally remove cancerous skin tissue in microscopic layers. These layers are examined until the margin of the tumor is definitively mapped and removed. The process is the most effective technique for treating skin cancer, sparing the greatest amount of healthy tissue while completely removing cancerous cells. The physicians at Cary Skin Center have performed tens of thousands of Mohs surgery procedures.
“Our new Morganton Park office embodies our commitment to provide a center of excellence for Mohs micrographic surgery to our patients with the team of top surgeons in the region under one roof to deliver unparalleled expertise and highly personalized treatments in a premier medical office setting,” said Parker Eales, Administrator of Cary Skin Center.
For more information on Cary Skin Center, visit www.caryskincenter.com or call the clinic directly at 910-295-1761.
Cary Skin Center is a skin cancer treatment center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery and is proud to feature its specialized locations in Cary and Pinehurst/Southern Pines, North Carolina. Since 1998, Cary Skin Center has specialized in Mohs micrographic surgery which continues to be the most advanced and effective treatment procedure available for skin cancer.
About Cary Skin Center:
In 1998, Dr. Clark established the Cary Skin Center, a state-of-the-art outpatient center specializing in Mohs Micrographic Surgery for the removal of skin cancer. Dr. Ingraffea joined the Cary Skin Center in 2018, and together, they have successfully treated many thousands of patients in the Triangle and surrounding areas. Dr. Eickstaedt joined the Cary Skin Center in 2023.
Because Mohs surgery is a highly complex and sophisticated surgical method, it requires extensive training. Dr. Clark, Dr. Ingraffea, and Dr. Eickstaedt completed 1-2-year certified intensive fellowship training programs, including complex surgical cases and advanced reconstruction, to become Fellows of the American College of Mohs Surgery. Our fellowship-trained Mohs surgeons are all Board-Certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. In addition, they offer over 60 years of combined Mohs surgery experience.
Parker Eales
CARY SKIN CENTER
