CRAFTSMAN+ Launches CANVAS: A Game-Changer in Ad Creative Automation

Industry-leading Creative Technology Company Unveils Revolutionary Software Product to Streamline Ad Production, Enhance Brand Consistency

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRAFTSMAN+, a leading creative technology company, today announced the launch of CANVAS, a groundbreaking addition to its suite of creative software products designed to empower brands with sophisticated ad creative automation at scale. Aimed at revolutionizing the way static ads are created, CANVAS offers a seamless blend of design, resizing, and export functionalities to meet the dynamic needs of today's digital advertisers.

"In a digital ecosystem where speed and precision are paramount, CANVAS is not just a design tool but a catalyst for creative liberation," said Alex Merutka, CEO and Founder of CRAFTSMAN+. "It's designed to drastically reduce the time and resources spent on creating ads, making it possible for large enterprises to execute global campaigns swiftly and efficiently. CANVAS embodies our mission to empower brands and marketers with the tools to automate and address practical challenges, so they can focus on what truly matters in marketing—innovation."

Product Highlights:

Efficient Design: CANVAS gives marketers the flexibility to work with various layouts and designs, optimized for all digital, social, and traditional marketing channels.

Streamlined Resizing & Localization: CANVAS excels at resizing, reformatting and localizing assets, offering both pre-built and custom options to fit a wide range of advertising needs across geos, languages, and channels.

Simplified Exporting and Asset Management: CANVAS allows for the swift distribution of ads across multiple channels and naming classifications, scaling A/B testing for large campaigns and ensuring ads are ready for a global audience.

Transforming the Creative Process:

CANVAS redefines the creative workflow in omnichannel marketing by enabling brands to launch comprehensive, multilingual, and geo-sensitive campaigns in a fraction of the time traditionally required. This efficiency not only reduces costs but also allows brands to stay agile and responsive to market trends.

About CRAFTSMAN+:

CRAFTSMAN+ is an Ad Creative Automation SaaS Platform company dedicated to empowering brands and marketers with the tools and technology to drive massive creative wins at scale. By offering innovative solutions like CANVAS and PLAY, CRAFTSMAN+ is committed to enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of ad creation in the omnichannel marketing space.

Businesses are encouraged to try out CANVAS today to experience the future of ad creative automation. To learn more, visit www.craftsmanplus.com/CANVAS

Contact:

Nancy Roberts

connect@craftsmanplus.com