Solar Encapsulation Market: Securing Solar Energy | North America Dominate by US, Canada, Mexico

Solar Encapsulation Market Trends & Research Insights by 2030

The solar encapsulation market is anticipated to witness robust growth due to rise in demand for rooftop solar among residential application.” — Allied Market Research

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, The solar encapsulation market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Top Industry Players

3M Company, AKCOME, STR Holding Inc., Bridgestone Corporation, DNP solar, Dow Inc., Dupont De Nemours Inc., First Solar, Hangzhou First PV Material Co. Ltd., and JGP Energy

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2020, and is projected to remain the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as a large consumer base and industrialization & urbanization.

Solar encapsulation refers to the process of enclosing solar photovoltaic (PV) cells within protective materials to enhance their durability, performance, and longevity.

The development of PV storage systems is essential to increase the ability of PV systems to replace the existing conventional sources. With rise in demand for PV installations, the adoption of storage grid is projected to increase, which fuels the demand for solar encapsulation and may act as the major driving factor for the market.

According to technology, it is fragmented into polycrystalline silicon solar, cadmium telluride, copper indium gallium selenide, and amorphous silicon. As per the application, it is classified into construction, electronics, automotive, and others.

Encapsulation on solar photovoltaic (PV) modules includes insulation and protection, which alters the device performance as a function of wavelength of incoming light.

The materials used for solar encapsulation should have excellent optical transparency, adhesion properties, weather resistance, and thermal stability. The most common materials include ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) and polyvinyl butyral (PVB) for the encapsulant layer, and glass or polymer backsheets for the top and bottom layers.

Solar encapsulation plays a vital role in protecting and enhancing the performance of solar PV modules, contributing to the widespread adoption of solar energy as a clean and sustainable power source.

The encapsulation materials protect the solar cells from environmental factors such as moisture, dust, temperature variations, mechanical stresses, and UV radiation, which can degrade their efficiency over time. Solar encapsulation is a crucial component of solar module manufacturing and is typically achieved through the lamination process.

In addition, PV technology has evolved as the major renewable power resource in the worldwide green energy sector to meet the future challenge of energy needs.

Effective solar encapsulation enhances the durability and reliability of solar modules, ensuring long-term performance and minimal degradation over their operational lifespan. High-quality encapsulation materials and proper lamination processes are essential to withstand harsh environmental conditions and maintain optimal performance over time.

Depending on material, ethylene vinyl acetate segment holds the largest market share in 2020.

As per the technology, the polycrystalline silicon solar segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

By application, the construction segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020.

COVID-19 impact on the market

The manufacturing of solar encapsulation was halted for a specific period due to high peak of COVID-19 situation, which impacted the sales of solar encapsulation.

COVID-19 impacted almost all industries by hindering various industrial operations and disrupting the supply chain. Maximum companies halted their operation due to less workforce. However, there is a sluggish decline in the global solar encapsulation market due to impact of COVID-19.

Sales of solar encapsulation is directly proportional to the demand for solar panels. Solar projects has been negatively impacted amid the lockdown imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak and recorded a huge decline in solar encapsulation.

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the integrated construction industry. Factors include disruption due to migration of workers and unavailability of material. However, decrease in construction activity significantly impacted solar encapsulation market.

