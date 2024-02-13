Calibration Services Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Calibration Services Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the calibration services market size is predicted to reach $9.18 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%.

The growth in the calibration services market is due to rapid industrialization. Europe region is expected to hold the largest calibration services market share. Major players in the calibration services market include Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric, Danaher Corporation, Asea Brown Boveri Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Keysight Technologies Inc.

Calibration Services Market Segments
• By Service: In-House, OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer), Third-Party Service
• By Calibration: Electrical, Mechanical, Thermodynamic, Physical Or Dimensional, Other Calibrations
• By End Use: Electronics Manufacturing, Communication, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Other End-Uses
• By Geography: The global calibration services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Calibration services refer to a service aimed at detecting the inaccuracy and uncertainty (dimensional standards) of a measuring instrument or piece of equipment. In calibration, the types of measures' or measuring instrument's tolerances are first set up to normal values, and the device under test (DUT) is compared to a reference of known value to evaluate the deviation of the measurement from the true value. Errors are defined as differences between the measured value and the actual value.

