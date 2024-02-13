Roadmap to Prosperity : Freight Brokerage Market En Route to $90.7 Billion by 2031—Insights from Allied Market Research

Freight Brokerage Market Size

The freight brokerage market employs brokers to play the role of middle man in the shipping industry.

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global freight brokerage market amassed revenue of $48.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to hit $90.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The market research study provides a detailed analysis of changing industry trends, top-most segments, value chain analysis, key investment business scenarios, regional space, and competitive space. The study is a key information source for giant players, entrepreneurs, shareholders, and owners in generating new strategies for the future and taking steps to enhance their market position. The report displays an in-depth quantitative analysis of the market from 2022 to 2031 and guides investors in allocating funds to the rapidly evolving industry.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A07882

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global freight brokerage market based on end-use industry, customer type, services, mode of transport, and region. It provides an in-depth analysis of every segment and sub-segment in tables and figures through which consumers can derive a conclusion about market trends and insights. The market report analysis aids organizations, investors, and entrepreneurs in understanding which sub-segments are to be tapped for achieving huge growth in the years ahead.

𝐈𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, the manufacturing segment was the largest in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the overall share of the global freight brokerage market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to retain its dominant position during the forecast timespan. However, the retail and e-commerce segment is set to record the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐎𝐧 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, the B2B segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the overall freight brokerage market. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. Furthermore, the B2B segment is also anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast timeframe. The report also includes segments such as the B2C segment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/freight-brokerage-market/purchase-options

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, the waterways segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global freight brokerage market share. Moreover, this segment is predicted to account for the highest market share by 2031. However, the roadways segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, the Asia-Pacific contributed toward the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global freight brokerage market share. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is set to contribute majorly toward the global market share in 2031. In addition, the region is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast timespan. The research also analyzes regions including LAMEA, North America, and Europe.

The key players that operate in this freight brokerage market are

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬,

𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐁𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐁𝐍𝐒𝐅 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬,

𝐂.𝐇. 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐂𝐨𝐲𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐋𝐋𝐂,

𝐄𝐜𝐡𝐨 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬,

𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐇𝐮𝐛 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐳,

𝐉.𝐁. 𝐇𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐊𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐜. (𝐊𝐀𝐆),

𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧,

𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐰𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬,

𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.,

𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬,

𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐞,

𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬,

𝐘𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐧 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝.,

𝐗𝐏𝐎 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐈𝐧𝐜

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A07882

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭/ 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-freight-brokerage-market-A10055 - Digital Freight Brokerage Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/b2b-freight-transportation-market-A10334 - B2B Freight Transportation Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rail-freight-transportation-market-A08772 - Rail Freight Transportation Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/freight-digitization-market-A11370 - Freight Digitization Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032