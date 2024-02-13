Daekyo Unveils ELIS Kindergarten: A Premium International Educational Hub in Thao Dien, Vietnam

Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- The education company known for its child-centered education, Daekyo, announced on the 24th of this January that it will be opening a premium international kindergarten, ELIS Kindergarten, in Thao Dien, Vietnam.

Leveraging its 46 years of expertise in operating foreign language high schools, domestic textbook production, and managing learning centers across 19 countries worldwide, Daekyo introduces the unique ELIS Kindergarten program, integrating its educational experience and know-how into tailored content. Through the integrated thematic education of ELIS, children engage in various activities that apply classroom knowledge to daily life, enhancing comprehension, problem-solving skills, and creativity.

Moreover, ELIS Kindergarten offers diverse post-class learning activities. Popular Daekyo programs such as Tuni Tuni and Plamu, along with creativity sessions using GABE, are provided, enabling children to achieve balanced development both inside and outside the classroom.

In terms of the environment, ELIS is equipped with optimal conditions for children's comfortable daily living and growth, including safe indoor design for play, a swimming pool, dedicated spaces for after-school activities, and nutritious meals prepared by professional chefs. This has garnered significant interest from Vietnamese parents seeking a reliable international kindergarten.

Children born between 2018 and 2022 can enroll starting from the April term. ELIS Kindergarten will host admission information sessions on January 26, 27, 28, and from February 22 to 25. Participants in these sessions will gain detailed insights into ELIS Kindergarten's educational philosophy, curriculum, and school life. Additionally, various benefits, including gift vouchers and uniform giveaways, await those who register on the same day. For inquiries and registration for the information sessions, please use the link provided.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSetPOQ6AM0mDCzt3F4lGemkWeBS5mr8EKNdowxwL3g6Ka0acg/viewform

