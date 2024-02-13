Zextras Carbonio Community Edition: One of the Best FOSS Digital Workplace and Email Platforms for Private Communication and Collaboration

Milan--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Zextras, a leader in developing innovative email solutions, proudly announces the launch of Carbonio Community Edition (CE), a cutting-edge, fully open-source digital workplace platform designed to enable organizations to self-host their collaboration environment for heightened privacy and control. Carbonio CE offers unparalleled privacy for businesses looking for a robust alternative to

• Open-source solutions such as

o Zimbra OSE

• or SaaS solutions such as

o G Suite

o Microsoft 365 Online.

As a FOSS (Free and Open Source Software) solution, Carbonio CE grants users complete control over their software infrastructure, enabling customization and integration that align with any company's specific requirements.

Features

This powerful platform integrates essential communication tools such as

• Email

• Calendars

• Contacts

• Tasks

• Chats

• Video chats

Facilitating a cohesive environment where team members can easily connect and collaborate from any location whether via web client or mobile devices. Privacy and security are at the forefront of Carbonio CE's design, ensuring that sensitive data is kept confidential and safeguarded against unauthorized access.

Enterprise-Grade Solution

Zextras has harnessed the power of open-source technology, offering businesses of all sizes an enterprise-grade solution without the enterprise-level costs. Carbonio CE's scalable architecture ensures that it can effortlessly adapt to organizations' evolving needs, making it ideal for small to medium businesses (SMBs).

In addition to the natively available features, Carbonio CE is bolstered by Zextras' celebrated expertise in email solutions and collaboration systems. This new offering is set to revolutionize how businesses communicate internally and is a testament to Zextras' dedication to delivering first-rate technological solutions.

Availability

Carbonio CE is now available for download, enabling businesses to take their first step toward a more secure, efficient, and collaborative digital workplace.

About Zextras

Zextras is an industry-leading software development company that specializes in creating advanced solutions designed to enhance digital communication and collaboration platforms. With a strong focus on user privacy and open-source technology, Zextras is committed to providing sophisticated yet intuitive tools that cater to the demands of an evolving digital landscape.

