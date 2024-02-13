InspireMe Latina Summit: Annual Summit to Cultivate and Celebrate Women

Latina Events Inspirame Latina InspireMe Latina Summit

Annual Women's Summit is Here... InspireMe Latina Summit!

Empowerment Starts With A Conversation” — Inspirame Latina Foundation

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT, USA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This event brings inspiring leaders and experts together to heal, elevate, and uplift our mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends, creating a thriving community. There will be a celebration of women's brilliance.

THE SPEAKERS:

* Mrs. Johana Quintuna crossed the border in a wooden box, and now is a leader. "Learn how she literally got out of the box to become The Savvy Business Guru." Johana owns two successful businesses, is a best-selling author, advocates for generational wealth for women, and is a proud Ecuadorian-American Latina and a true hero."

* Mrs. Neily Soto: A trailblazer in the real estate and investment industry and a passionate housing advocate. Frustrated with the lack of progress in government policies, Mrs. Soto decided to run for councilwoman, and succeeded while also becoming a bestselling author. Mrs. Soto is a woman of unparalleled determination and a force to be reckoned with.

* Dr. Karen Diaz Meaike: A remarkable woman who has achieved success in two very different fields of work. Karen has a Doctorate Degree in Social Work from the University of Southern California but has now become a luminary in the luxury real estate industry in both Connecticut and Florida. Nicknamed the Traveling Agent and Staging Expert, Dr. Karen has re-invented herself and her career in a truly inspiring way.

* Julissa Alvarez is an accomplished professional woman who has excelled in her career. Julissa currently holds executive positions at NYU and Lehman College while also serving as CEO of BrimelaRD & BrimelaUSA. Her business has created job opportunities in both the Dominican Republic and the United States. Julissa is a true inspiration and a warrior who has proven that there are no limits to what one can achieve.

* Dr. Maria Rosa Brea Spahn, is a first generation Dominican and a critical teacher-scholar whose work has been centered at the intersection of multilingualism and disability. Maria Rosa is a full-time educator at New York University and leads the “Liberating Languaging” Movement with a compassionate heart. Fluent in Spanish, Spanglish, and English, and researches the impact that beliefs about “competent" language use have on people. Specifically, Dr. Brea advocates for a shift in thinking about language "difference" as pathology into language as always dynamic and variable, in an effort to disrupt the deficit ideas that result in the assimilation of linguistically minoritized individuals and families into the language of power.

* Dr. Neelofar K. Butt is an inspiration to us all. As a pediatrician, and specializes in Child Abuse Pediatrics and is a true expert in the field of children's well-being. Dr. Butt recognizes the importance of fostering healthy identities and relationships in children, and her compassionate nature is illuminated when interacting with patients. Dr. Butt's journey of overcoming imposter syndrome and setting healthy boundaries is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Her wisdom and insights are invaluable, and can all learn from her example of perseverance and dedication.

* Claudia Inoa, also known as the Queen, is a second-generation Dominican Latina. Claudia inspires and empowers women to reclaim their power and achieve their dreams as CEO of the Claudia Inoa Group, a Real Estate Expert, and a best-selling author, speaker, and host of the "Claim Your Throne Queen" Podcast. Her story is a testament to the fact that anyone can achieve greatness with perseverance, determination, and hard work.

* Rosemarie Young is an inspiring real estate attorney, mentor, and best-selling author. Rosemarie is a passionate advocate for Hispanic and Latino communities and works tirelessly to promote inclusivity in legal documentation practices. Rosemarie's unwavering commitment to excellence and her endless pursuit of knowledge have made her a true professional. Her drive to push for change and make a positive impact in the world is truly inspiring.

* Dr. Lorilet Monegro - a bilingual Speech-Language Pathologist, Communication Skills Coach, and best-selling Author. Dr. Monegro is a trailblazer, a first-generation Dominican Latina, and a holder of a Ph.D. in Women's Leadership. "Her passion for empowering others to improve their communication skills is evident in the way she coaches and guides them." Dr. Monegro's steadfast commitment to speaking her mind inspires individuals to be confident in their communication abilities and take their skills to the next level.

* Jacqueline Vazquez's journey is a testament to the fact that success is not always a smooth road. Despite her many accomplishments as a successful entrepreneur, international speaker, 2x best-selling author, and also faced significant challenges with infertility and faith. As a women's wellness advocate, educator, mentor, podcast host, Success Magazine Woman of Influence recipient, and master event planner. Her global projects, including China and Latina America have allowed her to connect with people from all walks of life and offer them hope and inspiration. Jacqueline is always seeking methods to shatter stereotypes throughout the world.

* Yudy Veras Bueno is a transformational life coach, fearless women advocate, speaker, best-selling author, host of the Inspirame Podcast, and has transformed many lives. Despite struggles with eating disorders, anxiety, and depression, Yudy has become a fearless speaker for real diversity, representation, and inclusion. Her powerful story of overcoming adversity serves as a reminder that anyone can overcome our challenges and make a difference in her community.