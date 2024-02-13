VanVolt Surge : Electric Van Market Poised for $76.7 Billion Milestone by 2031—Allied Market Research Projections

Electric Van Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Electric Van Market by Range (Up to 100 miles, 100 to 200 miles, above 200 miles), by Battery Capacity (Up to 50 kWh, above 50 kWh), by Propulsion (Battery Electric Van, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Van), and by Application (Personal, Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021- 2031". According to the report, the global electric van industry generated $6.1 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $76.7 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 28.9% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electric van market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The adoption of electric vans owing to government regulations, and the higher adoption rate of smart mobility services, boost the growth of the electric van market in the Asia-Pacific region. In addition, the introduction of new electric vans by the market players in the region supplements the market growth. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 29.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The increase in government initiatives for the promotion of e-mobility, the increase in demand for emission-free & high-performance electric vans, and the reduction in the cost of electric vehicle batteries drive the growth of the global electric van market. However, the lack of charging infrastructure, and limited range of electric vans restrict the market growth. Moreover, technological advancements are expected to present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝟏𝟎𝟎 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on range, the 100 to 200 miles segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electric van market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The launch of new electric vans having a range between 100 to 200 miles contributes to the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2021, Fiat Professional, a Stellantis NV subsidiary, unveiled its new 100% electric "E-Ducato" van. Moreover, the 100 to 200 miles segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝟓𝟎 𝐤𝐖𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on battery capacity, the above 50 kWh segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly 59% of the global electric van market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Electric vans with a battery capacity of more than 50 kWh are used in commercial operations. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing application of electric vans in the logistics sector, and last-mile deliveries. Moreover, the above 50 kWh segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.4% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐯𝐚𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on propulsion, the battery electric van segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than 95% of the global electric van market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to simple technology usage and low maintenance of battery electric vans as compared to other electric vehicles. In addition, the launch of a new battery electric van contributes to the growth of this segment. For instance, in September 2021, Nissan introduced its new electric van namely, "Townstar". It utilizes a single electric motor that produces 122 horsepower and an instant torque of 245 nm. Moreover, the battery electric van segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 29.1% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global electric van market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The adoption of electric vans by logistics companies to reduce their carbon footprints supplements the market growth. Moreover, the commercial segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 29.2% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

BYD Company Ltd

Ford Motor Company

General Motors Company

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Renault S.A.

Stellantis NV

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Workhorse Group Inc.

