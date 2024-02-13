Hair Straightener Market Demand will reach a value of US$ 861.1 million by the year 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%

Hair Straightener Market Size, Share

by plate type, the ceramic segment accounted for around higher value hair straightener market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, " Global Hair Straightener Market by Nature, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global hair straightener market size was valued at $591.2 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $861.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Europe accounted for nearly 32.3% share of the hair straightener market.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6220

Over the past couple of decades, customers specifically millennials have been very conscious about their looks and appearance. Even when it comes to hair styling, customers are very considerate about maintaining it for a longer duration throughout the day. This has led to demand for different types of hair styling products such as hair dryer, flat irons, hair sprays and other such. Hair straightener is one such hair styling product that has been gaining higher level of traction among its target customers. Thus key features and functionalities of the products would be an influential factors even in hair straightener market forecast.

The feature of digitalization has been enduring its applications in various segments of cosmetic industry. Products such as hair trimmer, hair combs are now available in digital formats making it much more convenient for its target customers to use. Taking in consideration of the convenience factor, manufacturers are now availing hair straightener in digital formats. For instance, U.S. based Cosmetics Company, Revlon have come up with hair straightener products that facilitates digital heat display enabling the user to set the temperature as per their requirements. The convenience factor plays an important role in driving the demand for any consumer goods products. Some of the key manufacturers in hair straightener market, have been strategizing on coming up with products that are convenient to use for its target customers. For instance, HSI Professionals, K-salons have come up with cordless hair straightener that have comparatively higher rate of durability. Thus convenience factor is an influential hair straightener market trend in the current scenario.

Procure Complete Report (245 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/51bba395bf722ea25a0a7a3a8052e661

Innovation has been one of the key factors in driving the global hair straightener market growth in terms of value sales. Taking in consideration of customers’ requirement and needs, manufacturers have been continuously evolving their product offerings. For instance, Remington, one of the key players in global hair straightener market, have come up with suspended plate system as an alternative option to usual rigid plates such ceramic, Teflon, tourmaline and other such. Such product would provide easy and smooth stroke making maximum contact with hair strands. This would provide much positive results than traditional hair straighteners.

The global Hair Straightener market analysis is segmented on the basis of plate type, end use, distribution channel and region. Based on plate type, the market is classified into ceramics, titanium, tourmaline and others. By end use, the market is segmented into household and commercial. By distribution channel the market is divided into online and offline. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6220

Key Findings of the Hair Straightener Market :

In 2018, based on plate type, the ceramic segment accounted for around higher value hair straightener market share, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.

In 2018, based on end user, the household segment accounted higher value share.

In 2018, based on region, Europe accounted for a prominent market hair straightener market share.

Key players profiled in the hair straightener industry include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic, Spectrum Brands, Inc., Conair Group Ltd., Cortex USA Inc., Bio Ionic, Helen of Troy limited, IZUTECH, Turbo Ion, Inc., Carmen and other such.

Reasons to Buy this Hair Straightener Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Related Reports :

Hair Accessories Market

Hair Removal Wax Market

Professional Hair Care Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/professional-hair-care-market

Beard Grooming Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/beard-grooming-market

Philippines Beauty & Personal Care Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/philippines-beauty-and-personal-care-market-A06128