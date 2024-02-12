Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,460 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,329 in the last 365 days.

AB1080 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-02-12

WISCONSIN, February 12 - An Act to repeal 943.13 (1m) (c) 5.; to amend 175.60 (2g) (a), 175.60 (5) (a) 6., 938.34 (14q), 938.78 (3), 939.632 (1) (e) 3., 941.235 (1), 943.13 (1m) (c) 4., 943.13 (2) (bm) 2. am., 968.255 (1) (a) 2. and 973.137 (1); and to create 941.236 of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting possessing a firearm on college and university campuses and providing a penalty.

Status: A - Criminal Justice and Public Safety

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab1080

You just read:

AB1080 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety - 2024-02-12

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more