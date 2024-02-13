Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Size to Record Remarkable Growth, Projected to Reach USD 15.2 billion by 2032

Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market

The rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and rise in demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment in the pharmaceutical industry drive the growth of Market

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market by Machine Type (Filling Machines, Form, Fill And Seal Machines, Cartoning Machines, Palletizing Machines, Labelling Machines, and Others), Formulation Type (Liquid Packaging Equipment, Solid Packaging Equipment, Semi-Solid Packaging Equipment, and Others), Automation Type (Manual Packaging Equipment, Semi-Automatic Packaging Equipment and Automatic Packaging Equipment) and End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, and Contract Manufacturing Companies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment industry generated USD 7.6 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate USD 15.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡

The rise in growth of the pharmaceutical sector, technological advancements in pharmaceutical packaging equipment, and increase in developmental strategies in pharmaceutical packaging equipment by key players drive the growth of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. However, the high cost and maintenance of pharmaceutical packaging equipment restricts market growth. Moreover, the growth opportunities in emerging markets present new opportunities in the coming years

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/376

𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬: 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

• During economic downturns, there is an increased focus on cost containment and efficient resource allocation. Recessions often result in budget cuts, impacting research funding from both the public and private sectors.

• Moreover, it hampers investments in pharmaceutical packaging equipment development, slowing down innovation and the introduction of advanced pharmaceutical packaging equipment.

• However, despite budget constraints, the significance of healthcare research remains pivotal, especially during challenging times. Diseases and health concerns persist regardless of economic conditions, potentially leading to sustained demand for pharmaceutical packaging equipment for medication packaging in the pharmaceutical sector.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐜𝐧𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭?

Increase in prevalence of acne diseases, surge in focus toward good quality skincare products, and unhealthy urban lifestyle drive the growth of the global acne medication market. The market across Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. After several governments imposed social distancing norms and lockdown across the country, people have shifted toward telemedicine to treat acne diseases.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Syntegon Holding GmbH

• OPTIMA industries GmbH & Co. KG.

• Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A.

• Korber AG

• Bausch + Ströbel

• Coesia S.P.A.

• Marchesini Group S.p.A.

• Romaco Group

• Multivac Group

• ACG Group

𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐜𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

Based on product, the filling machine segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market revenue. This is attributed to the rise in demand for filling machines in the pharmaceutical industry.

Based on formulation type, the liquid packaging equipment segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for less than two-fifths of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market revenue. This is attributed to an increase in demand for liquid packaging equipment as liquid pharmaceuticals are often sensitive to external factors, such as light, oxygen, and temperature. Liquid packaging equipment that ensures the quality and integrity of pharmaceutical products by minimizing contamination and maintaining product stability is essential.

Based on automation type, the semi-automatic packaging equipment segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market. This is attributed to the cost-effectiveness of the semi-automatic machines that offer a balance between automation and flexibility.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in healthcare expenditure, coupled with government initiatives to improve healthcare facilities by increasing medication manufacturing.

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/376

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬:

David Correa

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

