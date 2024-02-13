Ann-Marie Emmanuel Partners with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspirational Book, 'Rise Up!'

Ann-Marie Emmanuel

DAVIE, FL, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the collaboration with Ann-Marie Emmanuel as she joins forces to co-author the highly anticipated book, Rise Up!, alongside a stellar team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

Rise Up! promises to fuel readers' inner fire with stirring tales of courage and unwavering commitment. The official launch of this transformative book is slated for the Summer of 2024.

Ann-Marie Emmanuel is a Trinidadian-American of multifaceted talents. She is a certified Relationship and Self-Love Coach, renowned author of three best-selling titles, and the visionary CEO of Passion Kairos, a thriving wellness and empowerment community dedicated to helping individuals live passionately and purposefully.

As the host of the Ann-Marie's Impact Web Show, she showcases inspiring interviews with individuals who've defied incredible odds to transform from survival mode to the grandest vision of their lives through the power of self-love.

Emmanuel's literary works, including MPower, Bloom Beauty, and RelationSHIFT, are fervent testaments to her mission of inspiring readers and clients worldwide to liberate themselves from the grip of their inner critic and design lives infused with compassion and consciousness. Her latest offering, RelationSHIFT, swiftly ascended to international bestseller status in multiple categories, marking yet another milestone in her journey of empowerment.

The Passion Kairos platform is an extension of Ann-Marie's fervor for life and humanity, offering exclusive access to her signature transformative experiences, workshops, international retreats, and meditations.

A trailblazer driven by purpose, Ann-Marie Emmanuel exemplifies resilience in the face of adversity, inspiring countless others to follow suit. With over a decade of experience in lifestyle and transformational coaching, she stands as a beacon of empowerment, guiding thousands worldwide toward deeper connections and self-empowering choices.

Having trained under world-renowned motivational speakers Lisa Nichols and Suzie Carder, Ann-Marie Emmanuel is a distinguished member of The Path of Self Love School of teachers, spanning six continents. Her mentorship with Nichols and Carder has equipped her to facilitate radical transformations and instill unwavering confidence in individuals seeking to maximize their potential.

Ann-Marie's profound impact extends beyond individual transformation; she seeks to catalyze a ripple effect of social change, empowering individuals to embrace their inherent worth and unleash their full potential.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Ann-Marie Emmanuel as a co-author for Rise Up! and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights she will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for Rise Up! and prepare to be inspired!

