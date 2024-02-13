Elizabeth Gibson Dunn Joins with SuccessBooks® and Speaker Lisa Nichols to Co-Author Empowering Book, 'Rise Up!'

Elizabeth Gibson Dunn

APEX, NC, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to unveil an exciting partnership with Elizabeth Gibson Dunn, who joins forces as a co-author for the eagerly awaited book, Rise Up!, alongside the esteemed Lisa Nichols and other distinguished authors from around the globe.

Rise Up! stands as a testament to the triumph of the human spirit, weaving together enthralling tales of bravery and steadfast resolve. Scheduled for release in the forthcoming Summer of 2024, this revolutionary piece promises to kindle a spark of motivation within its readers, emboldening them to chase their aspirations with unyielding tenacity.

Elizabeth Gibson Dunn, a revered transformational life coach and facilitator, brings a wealth of experience and a deeply personal journey of empowerment to the project. With a mission to empower women to transcend past trauma and embrace their authentic selves, Elizabeth draws from her own transformative journey of healing from early childhood trauma prior to being adopted from an orphanage in Mexico City. Her dedication to personal growth and empowerment led her to earn dual certification as a life coach and transformational facilitator from Martha Beck’s Wayfinder Life Coach Certification Program and Lisa Nichols Certified Transformational Trainer Program.

Before answering her calling as a transformational leader, Elizabeth spent over 8 years guiding families and individuals in realizing their dreams of homeownership and investment in her role as a bilingual Realtor. Prior to that, she served for more than 23 years as a bilingual Registered Dietitian, providing compassionate care to numerous adult and pediatric patients while also demonstrating exceptional leadership in various management roles.

Beyond her professional endeavors, Elizabeth takes great pride in her loving family, built alongside her husband of over 20 years, including their college-aged daughter and two rescue dogs. In her cherished "me" time, Elizabeth finds solace in daily meditation, leisurely walks with her dogs, and quality time spent with her loved ones. Her passions extend to volunteering, traveling, dancing for joy, and indulging in her favorite podcasts and audiobooks.

SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Rise Up! and extends a heartfelt invitation to readers worldwide to embark on a journey of empowerment alongside Elizabeth Gibson Dunn, Lisa Nichols, and an esteemed ensemble of authors.

About SuccessBooks®:

SuccessBooks® is a pioneering platform dedicated to curating and publishing literary works that inspire, empower, and uplift readers worldwide. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, SuccessBooks® aims to catalyze positive change and foster personal and professional growth through the power of storytelling.