Susan Rucker Joins Forces with SuccessBooks® and Lisa Nichols to Co-Author the Inspirational Book, 'Rise Up!'

Susan Rucker

DALLAS, TX, USA, February 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Susan Rucker, Founder of Impactful Strategies LLC and renowned motivational speaker, has embarked on an exciting journey as she collaborates with SuccessBooks® to co-author the highly anticipated book, "Rise Up!" alongside an exceptional team of authors, including the esteemed Lisa Nichols.

"Rise Up!" is set to be a groundbreaking work that will reawaken the spirits of its readers with stories of unwavering courage and determination. Through this powerful collaboration, Susan Rucker will bring her unique perspective to a book that will encourage readers to make positive changes in their lives.

Susan Rucker is no stranger to making an impact. As a #1 Best-Selling Author, she has dedicated her career to elevating people, teams, and enterprises through motivational speaking, consulting, and leadership coaching. Known as "The People Whisperer," Susan possesses a rare ability to connect with and transform people and organizations, enabling them to achieve breakthrough results.

Her accomplishments are not only recognized in the world of books but also on television screens across the nation. Susan was featured in an interview on “Break Through With Lisa Nichols!” where she shared her wisdom and insights. The program aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates, reaching audiences far and wide.

Susan's impressive background includes decades of operational and HR experience across various industries. She has overseen 4500 employees and managed over $1 billion in revenue while enhancing employee engagement and retention. Through her innovative programs and processes, she has saved companies tens of millions of dollars and helped them generate millions more.

In addition to her operational expertise, Susan has successfully coached and trained thousands of leaders in the principles of authenticity, integrity, and resilience. She equips individuals with the tactical skills necessary to rise above challenges in today's ever-changing and dynamic environments.

As a Wiley Certified Authorized Partner for facilitating and providing solutions with DiSC® and The Five Behaviors®, Susan brings advanced tools and solutions to the table. Her work in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) helps organizations build high-performing collaborative teams by cultivating inclusive workplace cultures that celebrate differences and ensure equity.

Her journey has been one of incredible transformation, from being adopted as a child into a loving family to her recent reunion with her biological family in South Korea. She counts these moments as among the most miraculous in her life.

Throughout her career, Susan has served numerous organizations throughout the US, including Stratas Foods, FirstService Residential, Dallas College, Alamo Colleges District, WellHaven Pet Health, Meritech, Michael Burt Enterprises, and Vendilli Digital Group. She is also bi-lingual in Spanish and English.

If you are a senior leader at a $10M+ company aiming to achieve results faster, improve employee retention and engagement, enhance DE&I initiatives, and build high-performing, impactful teams, Susan Rucker is the expert to turn to. Visit Impactfulstrategiesllc.com to connect with Susan and embark on your transformational journey.

SuccessBooks® is honored to have Susan Rucker participating in "Rise Up!" and looks forward to the invaluable insights she will contribute. Stay tuned and prepare to be inspired by Susan Rucker, Lisa Nichols, and the exceptional team of authors.