Governor Cooper Announces Superior Court Appointment

NORTH CAROLINA, February 12 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper appointed Ricardo Jensen to serve as a Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 5, comprised of New Hanover and Pender Counties. Jensen will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Phyllis Gorham.

“Ricardo Jenson brings years of legal experience to the bench and I’m grateful for his willingness to step up and serve the state of North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “I am confident he will continue to serve the New Hanover and Pender County communities with distinction in this new role.”

Jenson is currently an Assistant Public Defender for New Hanover and Pender Counties. Previously, he served as a Senior Trial Attorney on the Virginia Indigent Defense Commission and as an Assistant Public Defender in Florida’s 20th Circuit. Jenson received his Bachelor of Arts from Southern Virginia University and his Juris Doctor from the Ave Maria School of Law.

