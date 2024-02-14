Indeed’s 2024 50 Best Jobs List

Submit Release
AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we enter a new year, the professional landscape continues to evolve and adapt to changing times. With the job market becoming increasingly competitive, it can be challenging to navigate the best career paths and skills to pursue. To provide insight into the most sought-after jobs and skills for the upcoming year, Indeed has released its 50 Best U.S. Jobs List as part of their "2024 Worker Insights Report."

The report, which reveals how workers are feeling at the start of 2024, offers a comprehensive look at the current job market and the skills that are in high demand. According to Indeed Career Strategist, Clint Carrens, the list is a valuable resource for job seekers and employers alike.

Highlights from the report include:
- 22 new jobs among this year’s top 25!
- Tech jobs (16%) are no longer leading the pack; with stronger showings from healthcare (22%), finance (22%) and manufacturing/construction (30%) this year.

About Clint Carrens, Indeed Career Strategist:
Clint Carrens is a Career Strategist for Indeed's Job Search Academy, where he leverages his expertise as a dedicated career coach to develop programs and resources that help job seekers achieve career growth.

