AB1079 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Veterans and Military Affairs - 2024-02-12

WISCONSIN, February 12 - An Act to repeal 45.61 (2) (am), 45.61 (2) (b), 45.61 (2) (c) (intro.), 45.61 (2) (c) 3., 45.61 (2) (e), 45.61 (5) (b), 230.212 and 322.120 (3) (a) 2.; to renumber and amend 45.61 (5) (a); to amend 16.53 (1) (d) 1., 45.61 (2) (a), 45.61 (2) (c) 1., 45.61 (2) (c) 2., 45.61 (2) (d), 45.61 (3), 45.61 (4) (a) and 230.05 (7); and to create 16.53 (1) (d) 5. and 230.212 of the statutes; Relating to: employment of direct-care employees by veterans homes, eligibility for burial in veterans cemeteries, and elements of sexual assault under the Wisconsin Code of Military Justice. (FE)

Status: A - Veterans and Military Affairs

