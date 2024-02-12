Maui State Veterans Home going through the Legislative Process

HB2294

Requires the transfer of the Maui State Veterans Home to the Oahu Regional Health Care System and then to the Department of Health, as part of the Oahu Regional Health Care System transfer pursuant to Act 212, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2021.

In the coming years we will need your support to ask for funding from the Legislature.

Full Bill Info Below

https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&billnumber=2294

HB2294_Maui Vet Home