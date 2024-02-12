Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,474 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,313 in the last 365 days.

Maui State Veterans Home going through the Legislative Process

HB2294

Requires the transfer of the Maui State Veterans Home to the Oahu Regional Health Care System and then to the Department of Health, as part of the Oahu Regional Health Care System transfer pursuant to Act 212, Session Laws of Hawaiʻi 2021.

In the coming years we will need your support to ask for funding from the Legislature.

Full Bill Info Below

https://www.capitol.hawaii.gov/session/measure_indiv.aspx?billtype=HB&billnumber=2294

HB2294_Maui Vet Home

You just read:

Maui State Veterans Home going through the Legislative Process

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more