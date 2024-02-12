Flash News: OKX Wallet now integrated with Marginly

SINGAPORE, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for February 12, 2024.



OKX Wallet is now integrated with Marginly, a decentralized margin trading and derivatives protocol. The integration allows OKX Wallet users to seamlessly open leveraged long or short positions on crypto assets with up to 20x leverage via Marginly's smart contract-based trading engine. Users can also provide liquidity to Marginly's pooled lending model to earn attractive yields.

Marginly aggregates liquidity from Uniswap, Trader Joe, KyberSwap, Balancer and more to combine leverage trading with best price execution across multiple DEXs. The integration makes Marginly's trading tools easily available to OKX Wallet users alongside existing support for key DeFi apps and protocols. OKX Wallet aims to be the premier gateway to decentralized finance and applications.

