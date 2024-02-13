SupplyOne Expands Northeast Distribution Presence with Bacon & Graham
EINPresswire.com/ -- SupplyOne, Inc., the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in North America, announced today that it has acquired the business of Bacon & Graham, a packaging and facility supplies distributor in Paterson, New Jersey.
Founded in 1939, Bacon & Graham successfully evolved over decades of business from its original focus in the silk industry to a full-service packaging distributor. Not only does Bacon & Graham offer traditional packaging products, including corrugated boxes, stretch wrap and tape, the company also provides automation equipment and the associated service to fully accommodate the needs of its customers. Key Bacon & Graham customer segments include food, industrial products and building products in the tri-state area.
"In servicing our growing Northeast business, we have been impressed with Bacon & Graham’s strategic customer approach,” said Todd Renehan, President and CEO of SupplyOne. “The ability to understand customers’ business needs is a key differentiating factor of SupplyOne, and Bacon & Graham has also approached their business with this innovative mindset.”
"Over its 80-plus years of history, Bacon & Graham has grown and evolved to serve its customers with a full suite of packaging and equipment solutions. With this next chapter in our history, joining forces with SupplyOne will provide even greater product offerings to our customers while opening up opportunities to do business across the US and Canada with the same level of high-quality service to which they are accustomed,” said Craig Bacon, President of Bacon & Graham.
This acquisition represents the 40th addition to the SupplyOne portfolio in its 25 years in business.
About SupplyOne
SupplyOne is the largest independent supplier of corrugated and other value-added packaging products, equipment, and services in the U.S. It provides mid-sized manufacturers, food processors, medical and e-commerce companies industry-leading packaging programs, products, and supply chain solutions from a single point of contact to unlock efficiency and direct cost savings. Since its founding in 1998, SupplyOne has become the acquirer of choice for family-owned, privately held specialty corrugated packaging manufacturers and value-added packaging distributors. SupplyOne is a portfolio company of Wellspring Capital Management.
