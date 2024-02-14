Bastrop County Conservatives Host First Annual Gala Featuring Newsmax's Carl Higbie, Ted Cruz, & Other National Leaders

Rhinestone on the River Gala Bastrop TX

BASTROP, TEXAS, USA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bastrop County Conservatives have announced their "Rhinestones on the River" gala scheduled for April 6, 2024, at the Bastrop Convention & Exhibit Center, located at 1408 Chestnut Street, Bastrop, Texas.

All proceeds from the "Rhinestones on the River" gala will be dedicated to the support of conservative candidates running for office whose principles reflect a commitment to faith, family, and country. The organization selects candidates to support, focusing on those whose policies aim to protect the welfare of children and families, balance budgets, strengthen law enforcement, secure borders, and promote tax relief.



The evening's program includes:

• Carl Higbie, Newsmax host of Frontline at 5 pm as our keynote speaker and panel moderator.

Our panel includes:

• Ted Cruz, U.S. Senator

• Michael McCaul, U.S. Congressman

• Michael Cloud, U.S. Congressman

• JoAnn Fleming, Grassroots America – We the People, Executive Director

Other Participants

• Cat Parks, former Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Texas

• Rafael Cruz, Pastor and political activist

• Perla Munoz Hopkins, Policy, Education & Parental Rights Advocate, Bastrop County Festival de la Cultura Sponsorship Chair

• Lela Derr, conservative political activist

Currently, the following conservative leaders have agreed to honor us with their presence at the event, providing attendees an opportunity to engage with prominent State and National conservative personalities. Acceptances from other conservative leaders are pending. You may access a current list at our website listed below.

• Christin Bently, GOP Executive Committee and Chair of “Stop Sexualizing Texas Kids” GOP Subcommittee

• Cindi Castilla, Texas Eagle Forum President

• David Covey, Texas House District 21 candidate, seat currently held by Dade Phelan

• Jennifer Fleck, Travis County Precinct Chair, Subcommittee member of "Stop Sexualizing Texas Kids" and We the People Lake Travis Co-founder

• Vanessa Faura, Moms for America Executive Director

• Tom Glass, Texas House of Representatives District 17 Candidate

• Bianca Gracia, Latinos for America First Executive Director, Latinos for Trump Organization Co-founder and President

• Bob Hall, Texas State Senator, District 2

• Dana Meyers, Republican Party of Texas Vice Chair

• Bunni Pounds, Christians Engaged President

• Matt Rinaldi, Republican Party of Texas Chairman, will share a video

• Jonathan Saenz, Texas Values President

• Jeremy Story, Republican Party of Texas Chaplain, Campus Renewal President, Every Student Sent Founder, Executive Board of Intercessors for America, Pastor

• Marcia Watson, Williamson County Citizens Defending Freedom Executive Director

• A current list of honored guests may be viewed on our website

Tickets and sponsorships are available online beginning noon February 15. Choice of seating locations prioritized by date of ticket purchase.

Get more information at www.bastropcc.com or email info@bastropcc.com.

Address

Bastrop County Conservatives PAC

906 Main Street, P.O. Box 157

Bastrop, Texas 78602