Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,478 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,309 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Labour Council and Community Partners to Host “Fund Our City” Rally Before Toronto Council Budget Vote

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 14th, City of Toronto Budget day, Toronto & York Region Labour Council and community partners will host a rally to encourage City Council to support the Mayor’s budget, fund services, and invest in a caring city for all. The rally will take place at 9 am in Nathan Phillips Square.

Rally organizers include: Progress Toronto, Social Planning Toronto, YWCA Toronto, TTCRiders, Toronto ACORN, The Neighbourhood Group Community Services, Policing-Free Schools, Scarborough Civic Action Network, Toronto Community Benefits Network, CUPE Local 79, Climate Fast, North York Harvest Food Bank, Climate Action for Lifelong Learners, Toronto Environmental Alliance, and Toronto & York Region Labour Council.

Speakers include:

  • Nas Yadollahi, President, CUPE Local 79
  • Elton Campbell, Transit User, TTCRiders
  • Andrea Vasquez-Jimenez, Policing Free Schools
  • Alejandra Ruiz-Vargas, Toronto ACORN
  • Jin Huh, Social Planning Toronto (MC)
  • Saman Tabasinejad, Progress Toronto (MC)

Speakers will speak about transit, housing and shelters, healthy communities, climate action, and the working people that make Toronto what it is.

Speakers available for comment:
Media contact: Susan McMurray, 416-882-2247
smcmurray@labourcouncil.ca


Primary Logo

You just read:

Media Advisory: Labour Council and Community Partners to Host “Fund Our City” Rally Before Toronto Council Budget Vote

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more