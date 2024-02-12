Milestones Awarded for Delivering Mutual Benefits to Loan Officers and Realtors

Generally, technology solutions for real estate professionals and mortgage professionals are separate siloed solutions that are not connected in the service of the real estate consumer. When a homebuyer is working with an agent to find a home, and a loan officer to find financing, the only collaboration between the two might be email. Collaboration between these two disparate professional service providers is regulated by RESPA – The Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act.

The real estate industry and the mortgage industry face a common foe; where 80% of past clients do not use their agent or loan officer in a future transaction. The primary reason is that the relationship breaks up after the closing as determined by surveys and interviews from the National Association of REALTORS, as well as counterparts in mortgage.

Milestones has become the most popular tool for real estate firms and mortgage firms alike. The invention of the consumer homeownership portal delivers value to the homeowner in managing and maintaining their home with the support of their trusted advisors in real estate and mortgage. The home ownership hub is provided by any service provider in real estate, mortgage, or title to past clients, prospects, friends and family. The consumer can invite and manage the service providers they choose.

The good news is that it works. The likelihood of a consumer using their service provider in a future transaction increases if the customer is a homeownership hub user. This is true for both real estate and mortgage. Both industries got a taste of the impact of homeownership services with the wide scale adoption of the limited point solution, Homebot. Milestones has all of the functionality of Homebot and much more, causing a mass exodus of mortgage and real estate over to Milestones – which many professionals rate as a much more comprehensive product, at a lower cost.

Milestones is a natural product for enterprise real estate firms offering affiliated services across real estate, mortgage, insurance, title, homewarranty, and more. All of the affiliated services are programmed into Milestones so that each business unit can contribute to supporting the homeownership in every possible way.

For their efforts in mortgage, leading mortgage publication HousingWire named Milestones to the 2024 Tech100 mortgage program. Details below.

AUSTIN, Tex. – Feb 1, 2024 – Milestones, a leading provider of innovative solutions for homeowner engagement in the real estate and mortgage industries, is proud to announce its recognition in the HousingWire Tech100 Mortgage program for 2024. This prestigious accolade highlights Milestones’ commitment to revolutionizing the mortgage landscape through cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions.

HousingWire’s Tech100 Mortgage program, now in its 12th year, is an annual list that recognizes the most innovative and impactful technology companies in the mortgage and real estate industries. The list can be leveraged to identify partners and solutions to the challenges that mortgage lenders and real estate professionals face every day.

“It is an honor to be acknowledged amongst an elite group of companies recognized for their excellence and influence in the mortgage technology sector,” said Dustin Gray, CEO at Milestones. “Milestones is delivering on innovation to enhance customer retention and repeat business through its consumer-centric products that emphasize the lender’s value between transactions.”

Milestones has distinguished itself through its commitment to developing forward-thinking solutions that streamline and enhance the mortgage process. The company’s innovative technologies have empowered lenders, borrowers, and other stakeholders by providing efficient, secure, and user-friendly experiences. With a white-label approach, Milestones’ home management portals assist real estate brokerages, mortgage lenders, title companies, home warranty providers, and insurance companies in being actively involved and guiding their customer’s journeys, fostering continuous engagement for repeat business and referrals, as well as driving ancillary products and services to boost revenue.



Gray added, “This acknowledgment reflects our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the proptech industry in the mortgage sector, and we are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the ongoing evolution of the housing finance landscape.”

About HousingWire

HousingWire is an information services company that provides unique data and research, respected business journalism and must-attend events for housing leaders to use to advance their understanding and business outcomes. Our vision is a world in which housing leaders have a complete view of the housing market, and a broad community of peers with whom they can connect. We are committed to delivering the data, analytics, media, and events that advance this vision.

Because housing is too important for narrow perspectives and missed connections. Informed housing leaders are better housing leaders. A connected housing industry is a better housing industry. And the full picture always reveals new opportunities.

Explore more at www.housingwire.com.

About Milestones

Milestones provides personalized home management portals, referred to as “hubs,” that incorporate a variety of tools and resources to assist homeowners throughout the entire homeownership journey, and that are uniquely branded to professionals in the real estate and mortgage landscape. Whether it’s buying, selling, moving, or owning a home, homeowners have access to a wide array of home service providers, insights into home value, and much more. Our solution simplifies the complexities of homeownership, while empowering housing professionals to stay engaged, educate, and add value for their clients to foster long-term relationships.

Learn more at Milestones.ai.