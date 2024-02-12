Kno2 Designated as a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) Under TEFCA

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kno2 is proud to announce its designation as a Qualified Health Information NetworkTM (QHINTM) under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common AgreementSM (TEFCASM).



This marks a significant milestone in the advancement of interoperability and Kno2's commitment to democratizing healthcare communication, ensuring that vital health information is accessible when and where it is needed.

“Kno2's role as a QHIN amplifies our core message: Interoperability lies at the heart of transforming healthcare,” said Jon Elwell, CEO of Kno2. “Through this designation, Kno2 positions itself to continue to leverage the power of communication to solve healthcare's most pressing challenges, including reducing cost, improving provider experience and patient outcomes, and reducing care disparities.”

Current and future partners of Kno2 can now tap into the capabilities of a Designated QHIN with minimal effort.

“Integrating QHIN services exemplifies our continued commitment to the expansion of our comprehensive communication platform available through a single API," said Therasa Bell, Founder, President and CTO of Kno2. “Kno2 ensures seamless access to the entire healthcare ecosystem, addressing all clinical workflows, enabling true interoperability.”

As a thought leader in healthcare connectivity, Kno2’s continued involvement and contributions to the development of TEFCA/QHIN standards, in collaboration with the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), underscores our commitment to improving healthcare outcomes and efficiency. Kno2 continues to advocate for our partners, ensuring their voices are heard in vital discussions about the future of healthcare information exchange.

About Kno2

Kno2 is leading the future of healthcare communication and thoughtfully solving healthcare’s biggest problems. The Kno2 network enables the secure, effortless, and maximized exchange of patient information across patients, providers, payers and IT vendors. With a single connection to the Kno2 Communication API, anyone can quickly gain access to a powerful network of connected networks, EHRs, organizations, technologies and interoperability frameworks that gives the freedom to easily communicate with all. To learn more, visit www.kno2.com.

Madeline Crawford

Sr. Manager of Marketing

mcrawford@kno2.com