South Dakota Enacts APRN Compact

Chicago, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gov. Kristi Noem signed the APRN Compact into law in the state of South Dakota on Feb. 5, 2024. When implemented, the compact will allow an APRN to hold one multistate license with a privilege to practice in other compact states.

The enactment of the APRN Compact is the result of a nurse-led initiative. The bill was sponsored in both the state Senate and House by lawmakers who are also APRNs, was supported by the SD Department of Health led by Secretary Magstadt, an APRN, and statewide nursing associations.

Sen. Erin Tobin, MS, APRN, CNP, who sponsored the legislation, states, “The APRN Compact is an actionable step toward workforce problems in our state and nation. Our long-term care summer study looked at this and felt it was a great step forward for APRNs but most importantly, for patients.”

Through the APRN Compact, APRNs will have the ability to travel from state-to-state to deliver care or provide telehealth services across state borders in other compact states. This will increase patient access to high-quality care with the assurance that their practitioner has met rigorous uniform standards no matter where that care is provided.

“As an APRN and legislator, I am thrilled the compact has been signed by Gov. Noem,” commented House sponsor Rep. Taylor Rehfeldt, DNAP, APRN, CRNA. “The compact will help improve access to workforce and enable APRNs to take care of our communities.”

South Dakota is the fourth jurisdiction to enact the APRN Compact, joining Delaware, North Dakota and Utah. The APRN Compact will be implemented when seven states have enacted the legislation.

Secretary of Health Melissa Magstadt, MS, MBA, APRN, South Dakota Department of Health, said, “We are grateful to Gov. Noem and the legislators of South Dakota, for their support of our health care workforce through the adoption of the APRN Compact. As a rural state, health care workforce is a challenge and the adoption of this compact is a tool for supporting that workforce.”

For more information about the APRN Compact visit aprncompact.com.

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.



NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are seven exam user members and 23 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.



The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

