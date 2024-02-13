Maven Collective Marketing Awarded "Best Company to Work With" by GoodFirms in 2024

Maven Collective Marketing's Best Company to Work with Badge by GoodFirms

Receiving the '2024 Best Company to Work With' award from GoodFirms highlights our unwavering commitment to client success and our ability to deliver strategies with tangible, measurable returns.” — Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maven Collective Marketing has earned the prestigious title of “Best Company to Work With” in 2024 from GoodFirms. This honor is part of GoodFirms' distinguished Leaders Matrix program which recognizes the agency's excellence in B2B marketing, and its commitment to fostering exceptional client relationships and achieving significant results. Renowned as the most reliable source for the B2B market, GoodFirms is a trusted B2B Review & Rating platform which connects top service digital providers with seekers.

Erica Hakonson, CEO of Maven Collective Marketing, commented, "Receiving the '2024 Best Company to Work With' award from GoodFirms highlights our unwavering commitment to client success and our ability to deliver strategies with tangible, measurable returns."

This recognition is the latest in a series of accolades that underscore Maven Collective Marketing's dominance in the digital marketing sphere. Among its achievements are being named the B2B Agency of the Year by PRDaily, securing a position in the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies by MarTech Outlook, and earning the title of Global Champion by Clutch.

###

About Maven Collective Marketing:

Maven Collective Marketing, named the 2023 B2B Agency of the Year by PR Daily and ranked among the Top 10 Digital Marketing Companies in Canada by MarTech Outlook Magazine, specializes in delivering impactful results for global SaaS and software services clients, with a focus on Microsoft Partners. As pioneers in Microsoft Partner Marketing, Maven Collective offers exclusive services such as Commercial Marketplace listings, Co-Sell Ready listings, and innovative MS Partner Digital Self-Audit packages.