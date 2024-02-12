Submit Release
NDERFI0102 – Understand the capabilities for statewide assessment vision

The State of Nebraska, Statewide Assessment, is issuing this Request for Information, NDERFI0102 for the purpose of gathering information to understand the technical capabilities exist for Nebraska’s statewide assessment vision to be realized.

Dr. Trudy K Clark
Phone: 402-310-1085
Email: NDE.procurement@Nebraska.gov

Closing/ proposal due date: March 6, 2024 2:00 PM Central Time

DAS RFP Link: https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFI240102/NDERFI240102.html

