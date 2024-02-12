NDERFI0102 – Understand the capabilities for statewide assessment vision
The State of Nebraska, Statewide Assessment, is issuing this Request for Information, NDERFI0102 for the purpose of gathering information to understand the technical capabilities exist for Nebraska’s statewide assessment vision to be realized.
CONTACT:
Dr. Trudy K Clark
Phone: 402-310-1085
Email: NDE.procurement@Nebraska.gov
Closing/ proposal due date: March 6, 2024 2:00 PM Central Time
DAS RFP Link: https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/purchasing/NDERFI240102/NDERFI240102.html