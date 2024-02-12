Tennessee OSHA Teams Up with Builders at New Stadium Site

NASHVILLE – Workplace safety will be a top priority as construction of the new Nissan Stadium begins on the East Bank of the Cumberland River in Nashville. During the three-year project, it is estimated various contractors and subcontractors will employ 19,000 workers.

With so many individuals needed to complete this project, the Tennessee Builders Alliance (TBA) looked to the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA) to devise a plan that would help keep everyone safe and healthy while working to construct the new Nissan Stadium.

TBA and TOSHA have entered a voluntary partnership that provides consultative services at the construction site when requested by a contractor. TOSHA will also monitor the site’s safety and health program and share best practices to prevent workplace accidents.

“Workplace safety and health are paramount on a large construction site such as this,” said TOSHA Assistant Commissioner Wendy Fisher. “When employers invest in creating a safe working environment, they demonstrate their commitment to the worker’s overall welfare and value to their organization.”

The TOSHA Consultative Services Program works with employers, and their employees, to identify workplace hazards and provides methods to create a safer workplace. During a consultative inspection, TOSHA does not issue fines or citations if the employer corrects any hazards inspectors find. This program is voluntary and comes with no cost to the employer.

“Through this partnership with Tennessee OSHA, we plan to provide best-in-class safety for everyone involved with the construction of the new Nissan Stadium," said Tyler White, Environmental Safety and Health Director for TBA. “This means not only providing leading safety practices for the men and women building the project but also providing opportunities for TOSHA, TBA, and the community to learn from one another to improve safety for all. Safety is our top priority, and this partnership will help to ensure everyone goes home better than they arrived on our job site.”

The Tennessee Builders Alliance is a joint venture of the contractors who are responsible for overseeing the construction of the new Nissan Stadium from groundbreaking to the completion of the project.



“This innovative partnership between TOSHA and the Tennessee Builders Alliance will benefit both the employees and employers, and it has the potential to save lives,” Fisher said.



The new Nissan Stadium will encompass nearly 1.85 million square feet and have 60,000 seats, with a translucent roof that will allow for Tennessee Titans games and other large-scale events to take place during inclement weather.

