City announces Presidents Day holiday closures; service alterations

Additionally, during the holiday week (Feb. 19-25), the following changes to solid waste collection services will take place:

SOLID WASTE: There will be no residential solid waste collection on Monday, Feb. 19. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Wednesday customers on Thursday, Thursday customers on Friday, and Friday customers on Saturday.

City offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, in observance of Presidents Day.

Commercial solid waste collection routes will be collected on schedule for the week, with one exception that there will be no cardboard recycling service on Monday, Feb. 19 outside of the downtown district.

PARKING: Parking meters, lots and garages downtown will be free on Monday, Feb. 19.

TRANSIT: Lawrence Transit fixed-route, paratransit, and on demand buses will operate regular schedules on Monday, Feb. 19.

PARKS AND RECREATION: The Parks and Recreation Administrative Office in South Park and the cemeteries office will be closed on Monday, Feb. 19, for the holiday. Recreation center hours are as follows:

Sports Pavilion Lawrence : 7 a.m. – 9 p.m. (registration from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

7 a.m. – 9 p.m. (registration from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.) Community Building: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

East Lawrence Recreation Center: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Holcom Park Recreation Center: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Eagle Bend Golf Course: Accepting tee times (weather permitting)

Hours for the Indoor Aquatic Center are listed below. The lobby of the Indoor Aquatic Center will be closed from 1–3:45 p.m.

Lap swimming: 6:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. / 3:45–7:30 p.m.

Warm Water Workout: 10:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

Zero Depth and Children’s Area: Closed

Waterslide and Diving Area: Closed.

All aquatic fitness, lifelong recreation, unified recreation and other recreation classes will be held as scheduled. Youth sport league games and practices, as well as adult sports league games will be held as scheduled.

Prairie Park Nature Center is closed every Monday and will not be open on the holiday.