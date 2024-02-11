U.S. Sixth Fleet commander visits Naval Station Rota

Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee, commander, U.S. Sixth Fleet, visited Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain and hosted a Commander Task Force (CTF) Commanders Conference onboard the base, Feb. 8-9, 2024.

During the conference, CTF commanders came together to discuss the changing maritime security environment and warfighting in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility.

“The geopolitical situation in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations continues to be dynamic and requires the absolute best of our Sixth Fleet team day in and day out,” said Ishee. “Our team routinely answers that call, working alongside our Allies and partners to accomplish our shared objectives. I am grateful for the opportunity to express my appreciation to our CTF Commanders and our Navy community here in Rota.”

In-depth discussions included the U.S. Navy's role in operations in the region, changing security dynamics in Europe and how these CTFs can most effectively work together and alongside regional Allies and partners to ensure security and stability in the region.

“It is always great to come together for Commanders Conferences like these to share experiences and talk through our shared challenges and opportunities,” said Capt. Geoffrey Townsend, commander, CTF 68. “We’re thrilled to have our Fleet commander and other CTF commanders here with us in Rota again, and we’re grateful to host such a meaningful and important event.”

Senior leadership visited the USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) to tour the ship and meet with the crew to discuss completed missions and operations during their employment, and to recognize the crew’s accomplishments.

