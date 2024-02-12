TEKUMO, Inc. ANNOUNCES NAME AND TICKER CHANGE

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekumo Inc. (formerly known as Balincan USA or the "Company") announces its formal name change to Tekumo, Inc. and ticker symbol to TKMO.

The new name properly identifies the company, its brand and its associated software, TekumoPRO, TekumoSMART and TekumoIQ.

Tekumo’s CEO, Strings Kozisek and CFO, Phillip Dignan both entered their professional careers in Tokyo Japan. They unknowingly worked together in the Arc Mori Building in the Roppongi 1-Chome area of Tokyo. Embracing the company’s origins, “Tekumo” is a play on the combined words “Technology” and the Japanese word for cloud, “Kumo”.

Mr. Kozisek states, “Tekumo is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our journey with the unveiling of this name change. Last year was a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and this name change puts us in an even stronger position to continue our upward trajectory and to have a positive impact on the industries we serve.” Mr. Dignan adds, “Following a year of remarkable growth, Tekumo is poised to build upon its successes with this strategic name change. The rebranding effort underscores our confidence in the direction of the company and our vision for the future. It reflects our deep commitment to staying ahead of the curve and delivering value to our customers, partners, and stakeholders.

CORPORATE OVERVIEW

The Company offers a service delivery and field services management platform that solves the "last-mile" of installing, monitoring, and maintaining technology systems and smart connected devices. Distributed real-time data is at the core of all Tekumo predicts and services.

We play at the intersection of two major trends: the “Uber-ization” of product and service delivery, and the explosion of AI driven smart connected devices brought about by the “Internet of Things” (IoT). Our Service Delivery platform is designed to intelligently automate the installation and maintenance of products by offering On-Demand local technician resources, as well as providing a “smart interface” for the monitoring and management of connected devices.

This service platform caters for a broad range of technologies from POS systems, kiosks, digital menu boards, cameras, cabling, Wi-Fi and networking, to water and energy management, lighting and HVAC control, smart homes devices, wearable sensors, and access control.

Our platform results in “less people, less time and less cost” for our customers.

When we discuss our strategy, plans, future financial and operating performance, or other things that have not yet taken place, we are making statements considered to be forward-looking statements under United States (US) securities laws. Please see the disclosure relative to forward-looking statements at the base of this discussion.

About Tekumo, Inc.

Tekumo, Inc (OTC: TKMO) is an alternative reporting publicly held company that wholly-owns Tekumo LLC.

Colorado Springs

Phillip Dignan, President & CFO

719-419-6709

Investors@Tekumo.com