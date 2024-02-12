Signati™ Medical, Inc. Announces Board Member Dr. Jones Joins Urology Austin

Providence, RI, Feb. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeRoy Jones, MD, Board-Certified Urologist and Signati™ Medical, Inc. Board Member, starts a new chapter in his career at Urology Austin. Dr. Jones has been on the leading edge of men’s sexual health and prosthetic surgery for decades. As an industry leader in prosthetic surgery, Dr. Jones has performed more than 3,500 penile implants and artificial urinary sphincter procedures. He is among the most experienced prosthetic surgeons in the world. He specializes in erectile dysfunction, erectile growth enhancement, Peyronies Disease, low testosterone, premature ejaculation, urinary incontinence, and male infertility — vasectomies, reversals, and microsurgery.

About Signati™ Medical, Inc.

Signati™ Medical, Inc. is a medical device company that endeavors to take vasectomy to a new level of comfort, safety, and speed. A medical device company dedicated to advancing men’s health, Signati plans to launch the first innovation in vasectomy in more than 20 years with a procedure that would be fast for physicians and comfortable for patients. The Signati Sealed Vasectomy Procedure (SVP)™, designed to take just minutes, could be done right in the urologist’s office and would offer advantages for patients including easier recovery compared to some current vasectomy techniques.

